Curv And Algorand Partner To Advance Institutional Digital Asset Security

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curv , the world's most trusted digital asset security platform, and Algorand , a world-class blockchain powering secure and efficient frictionless exchange, today announced a partnership that will see Curv integrate Algorand within its asset-agnostic technology infrastructure. Algorand will also be leveraging Curv's solutions for internal use.

The partnership will allow institutions to build the most secure wallet functionality into applications on the Algorand open source proof of stake network, using Curv's industry-leading multi-party computation (MPC) technology, and will enable Curv's customers to transact and store ALGO and ALGO-based ASA tokens.

Josh Schwartz, COO of Curv, said: "We're delighted to add ALGO to Curv's fast-growing portfolio of natively supported assets. We are seeing increasing demand from major institutional firms for a fast, efficient and ultra-secure way to trade and hold digital assets across ledgers. Our partnership with Algorand will spur investor participation in the digital asset class."

"As DeFi and CeFi converge, we are thrilled to partner with Curv and bring their leading digital asset wallet solution to Algorand's institutional users," said W. Sean Ford, COO of Algorand. "Algorand and Curv have an aligned vision for advanced technology that is required to modernize financial systems of the future. We look forward to the opportunities for our users that this partnership will enable."

Edward Woodford, CEO and Co-Founder of Zero Hash, said: We are pleased that Curv is supporting Algos and Algorand Standard Assets, which are frequently requested by our clients. Zero Hash is now easily able to expand our digital asset settlement platform to include these two fast growing assets. In particular, Algo has attracted attention from clients who wish to use it to earn yield from staking and to settle existing stable coins quickly via the Algorand protocol."

Curv's cloud-based, battle-tested MPC-based infrastructure eliminates the single point of failure by removing the need for a private key to transact. The company's off-chain, distributed approach delivers the safest, most reliable and scalable way to sign transactions and manage any digital asset on any blockchain. The only firm to offer digital asset insurance protection up to $50 million, through leading insurance provider Munich Re, and the only MPC solution to achieve SoC2 Type II certification and ISO accreditation, Curv is trusted by crypto native and traditional financial institutions worldwide, including leading investment managers and global banks such as BNP Paribas.