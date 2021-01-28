 

Curv And Algorand Partner To Advance Institutional Digital Asset Security

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curv, the world's most trusted digital asset security platform, and Algorand, a world-class blockchain powering secure and efficient frictionless exchange, today announced a partnership that will see Curv integrate Algorand within its asset-agnostic technology infrastructure. Algorand will also be leveraging Curv's solutions for internal use.

The partnership will allow institutions to build the most secure wallet functionality into applications on the Algorand open source proof of stake network, using Curv's industry-leading multi-party computation (MPC) technology, and will enable Curv's customers to transact and store ALGO and ALGO-based ASA tokens.   

Josh Schwartz, COO of Curv, said: "We're delighted to add ALGO to Curv's fast-growing portfolio of natively supported assets. We are seeing increasing demand from major institutional firms for a fast, efficient and ultra-secure way to trade and hold digital assets across ledgers. Our partnership with Algorand will spur investor participation in the digital asset class."

"As DeFi and CeFi converge, we are thrilled to partner with Curv and bring their leading digital asset wallet solution to Algorand's institutional users," said W. Sean Ford, COO of Algorand. "Algorand and Curv have an aligned vision for advanced technology that is required to modernize financial systems of the future. We look forward to the opportunities for our users that this partnership will enable."

Edward Woodford, CEO and Co-Founder of Zero Hash, said: We are pleased that Curv is supporting Algos and Algorand Standard Assets, which are frequently requested by our clients. Zero Hash is now easily able to expand our digital asset settlement platform to include these two fast growing assets. In particular, Algo has attracted attention from clients who wish to use it to earn yield from staking and to settle existing stable coins quickly via the Algorand protocol."

Curv's cloud-based, battle-tested MPC-based infrastructure eliminates the single point of failure by removing the need for a private key to transact. The company's off-chain, distributed approach delivers the safest, most reliable and scalable way to sign transactions and manage any digital asset on any blockchain. The only firm to offer digital asset insurance protection up to $50 million, through leading insurance provider Munich Re, and the only MPC solution to achieve SoC2 Type II certification and ISO accreditation, Curv is trusted by crypto native and traditional financial institutions worldwide, including leading investment managers and global banks such as BNP Paribas. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Curv And Algorand Partner To Advance Institutional Digital Asset Security NEW YORK and BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Curv, the world's most trusted digital asset security platform, and Algorand, a world-class blockchain powering secure and efficient frictionless exchange, today announced a partnership that will see …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Protective Coatings Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 46 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces PCS1100 Wi-Fi 6E 4x4: 4 Transceiver
Neobanking Market Size Worth $722.60 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 47.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SMMT - UK car production down -29.3% in 2020 as coronavirus slams brakes on sector
Johnson Controls Customers Prioritize New Integrated Technologies for Healthy Buildings; Solutions ...
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods