 

83% of Oracle Database Licensees Cite Vendor Support Costs as Excessive or Too Much; Burdensome Updates and Poor Vendor Support Among Top Challenges in Survey

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of business software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today disclosed findings from its survey of Oracle Database licensees conducted to understand their top challenges, priorities and strategies in regard to their Oracle Database landscape and usage.

Cost is Top Challenge with Oracle Database

When asked what the top three challenges with Oracle Database were overall, cost was the #1 challenge cited by an overwhelming 97% of survey respondents. License compliance came in at #2 with 51% and “regular updates to maintain support” from the vendor was challenge #3 identified by 50% of the respondents. Additional challenges noted include “security and the cost and effort to apply security patches” (42%), “maintaining performance/availability” (34%) and “poor support from Oracle” (21%). When specifically asked about the cost of vendor support, nearly 83% of respondents noted that Oracle Database support and maintenance costs are excessive or that they are paying too much. 73% of respondents feel they are not getting enough or any valuable database enhancements to justify the cost of support from Oracle.

Oracle Database Licensees Seek Options to Manage Costs and Extend Lifespan

With the high cost of Oracle Database support amid tight IT budgets and limited resources, companies are seeking better, more cost-efficient alternatives for managing their Oracle Database strategy, including deferring major database upgrades, switching to third-party support and adopting open-source options over time. For example, Oracle Database licensee Rent-A-Center found such a solution with Rimini Street Support.

“We have many instances of Oracle Database and were struggling to keep up expensive and disruptive upgrade cycles – not only that, but when we peeled back the onion on our maintenance contract, we realized the available enhancements did not offer significant ROI to our business specifically and the required upgrades just to maintain support simply did not justify the high cost,” said Juan Rajani, director, IT Application Services, Rent-A-Center. “We switched to Rimini Street Support to better maximize our mission-critical database system which the business heavily relies on, and we now receive a much higher, ultra-responsive quality of support – it’s like night and day.”

