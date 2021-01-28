Edgenuity Reports Success Using Smartsheet to Better Support Customers, Partners, and Employees

As a leading—and rapidly growing—provider of educational services, Edgenuity needed a solution to bridge data living across multiple systems to align internal departments responsible for deploying, managing, and overseeing its operations. By collaborating with Smartsheet, the Edgenuity customer service team was better enabled to support the districts, schools, and students they serve.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that Edgenuity , a leading provider of online curriculum and instructional services for the K–12 market, has achieved measurable success using Smartsheet to better provide support for its customers, partners, and employees. Since implementing Smartsheet in 2017, Edgenuity has seen improved collaboration and coordination across departments, and has been able to streamline processes such as account renewals and new customer onboarding.

“Smartsheet has allowed us to partner more closely with our third-party vendors and more effectively serve our customers. By automating purchase information updates and coordinating workflows, we can now tailor a Smartsheet solution for each vendor’s individual preferences and needs, while simultaneously meeting the needs of the Edgenuity field staff,” said John Van Portfleet, Director of Account Management at Edgenuity. “Much of the work we do at Edgenuity is in service of helping educators, students, and districts better connect and collaborate. It’s served us well to have a solution that helps elevate the way we collaborate internally as a company, as well.”

Smartsheet has assisted with connecting the data for over 150,000 educator sign-ins and over 6,500 Professional Development sessions for Edgenuity. This increased the team’s ability to cohesively work together, allowing them to focus their time on customer interaction. Smartsheet also automated workflows across multiple data sources providing Edgenuity’s service groups insights into actionable data that was not previously accessible.

“Collaboration is critical to keep all stakeholders informed and on task, but the time spent on work coming out of that collaboration can stall impactful progress,” said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer at Smartsheet. “Automating repetitive processes has allowed Edgenuity to execute on the most important tasks and to focus on providing a best-in-class experience to their customers.”