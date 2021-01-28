Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Regions executives will speak during a virtual fireside chat beginning at 9:40 a.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit Regions’ Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.