 

Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Regions executives will speak during a virtual fireside chat beginning at 9:40 a.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit Regions’ Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

