 

CBB Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Ohana Pacific Bank

28.01.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB") (OTCQX: CBBI) today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Ohana Pacific Bank (“Ohana”) (OTCPK: OHPB), a community bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. The transaction will expand CBB’s presence to Hawaii where Ohana currently operates two branches. As of September 30, 2020, Ohana had total assets of $196.7 million, total loans of $151.6 million and total deposits of $173.6 million.

The boards of directors of CBB Bancorp and Ohana Pacific Bank unanimously approved the transaction, which is subject to regulatory and Ohana Pacific Bank shareholder approval, and to other customary conditions. The agreement provides that upon the closing of the transaction, Ohana Pacific Bank shareholders will receive $10.25 in cash for each Ohana Pacific Bank share and a non-transferable contingent value right entitling them to receive up to $0.75 in additional cash for each Ohana Pacific Bank share based on the performance of an identified pool of Ohana Pacific Bank loans during the period from September 30, 2020 through the date that is 12 months following the completion of the merger or, if earlier, June 30, 2022. The transaction would result in an aggregate value to Ohana Pacific Bank shareholders of up to $24.8 million, including full payout on the contingent value right.

“We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank and our expansion to the Hawaii markets. Ohana will be of great value to our business, and will provide us with a stable source of core deposits and a high quality loan portfolio in an extremely desirable market. We have had a long-standing relationship with the management of Ohana, and are excited for what this transaction will mean to our customers and our franchise,” stated Joanne Kim, CBB’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

James C. Hong, President and CEO of Ohana Pacific Bank, commented, “As a community bank, our top priority has always been our customers, our employees and our Korean-American community. Our merger with CBB will increase our legal lending limit and expand our product offerings to our customers, and will greatly benefit the Korean community. We’ve become very familiar with CBB’s franchise over the years, and are excited about the opportunities that will come from being a part of this extraordinary platform.”

Wertpapier


