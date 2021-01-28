Betty Crocker Seasonal Baking Kits To Surprise And Delight Bakers

Betty Crocker is releasing its line-up of new seasonal products to meet demand for whimsical, easy and delicious treats. Highlights include Dunkaroos Frosting, Cupcake and Giant Cookie Kits and can be found at grocery retailers across the U.S. beginning in February.

Dunkaroos Frosting: Fans of the beloved brand now have another treat to indulge in, 16 whole ounces of epic Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles. SRP $1.99. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Families are seeking more in-home experiences and activities, and baking is a great outlet. A recent Instagram poll revealed that 97% of the more than 1,000 respondents shared that they’ve been baking more during quarantine, and 98% said they will keep baking after quarantine*,” said Amanda Burlison, Senior Brand Manager of Betty Crocker. “We’re glad that consumers are re-discovering a love for baking during these strange times. Our spring baking kits offer unique opportunities to find joy, connect with those you love and share sweet moments together.”

Betty Crocker products launching early this year include:

Dunkaroos Frosting : Fans of the beloved brand now have another treat to indulge in, 16 whole ounces of epic Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles. SRP $1.99.

Reese's Pieces Surprise Cupcake Kit: Betty has teamed up with Reese's on a spring-themed cupcake that's sure to delight. The kit includes a chocolate cupcake mix, green frosting, orange Reese's Pieces in a carrot pouch to fill the cupcake centers, and cupcake liners. These will disappear fast! SRP $4.98.

Hershey's Kisses Blossom Cookie Kit: Betty has teamed with another consumer favorite, Hershey's Kisses. A twist on the classic peanut butter blossoms, this family-friendly kit includes sugar cookies, pastel sprinkles, and iconic Hershey's Kisses. SRP $4.98.

Giant Cookie Kit: One cookie is rarely enough for the whole family, but Betty Crocker found a way with its Giant Cookie Kit. The seasonal kit includes sugar cookie mix, vanilla frosting, chicks, ducks and bunny shaped spring sprinkles, and even parchment paper with a giant egg drawing to help bakers of all ages get the perfect egg shape. SRP $4.98.

Lemon Cookie Mix: A limited edition cookie mix that's a perfect balance of lemon and sweetness to usher in springtime. SRP $2.00.

The limited-edition seasonal mixes and kits can be found at grocery retailers across the U.S. For product photos and more information about Betty Crocker, visit bettycrocker.com.

*Source: Instagram

