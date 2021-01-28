 

NFL Coach Jon Gruden Joins Team Skechers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Skechers is bringing a new leader into the footwear and apparel game by moving Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden from the sidelines to the spotlight. Coach Gruden will star in a national multi-platform men's marketing campaign for the global lifestyle and performance company launching later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005202/en/

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden joins Team Skechers for a new marketing campaign in support of Skechers footwear featuring Goodyear Performance Outsoles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden joins Team Skechers for a new marketing campaign in support of Skechers footwear featuring Goodyear Performance Outsoles. (Photo: Business Wire)

“After twenty-one years of professional coaching, another nine broadcasting, and now being back on the field in Las Vegas, I’m constantly on the move so comfort is always key, and no one does comfort better than Skechers—knock on wood if you’re with me!” said Jon Gruden. “I look forward to joining Tony Romo and Howie Long as part of this Skechers football family!”

“We’re always looking for fan favorites to represent our men’s collections and Jon Gruden, with his colorful personality, fits the bill,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “From winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay to his weekly Gruden Grinder awards as a broadcaster, fans have been tuning into what Jon does and says for decades. We’re confident his signature leadership will fit seamlessly into our roster of sports celebrities and help convey the story of how our athletic and casual footwear and apparel delivers on style and comfort for men everywhere.”

After a few coaching roles at the collegiate level, Jon Gruden’s pro coaching career began in 1992 at age 28 when he was hired as special offensive assistant and later wide receiver coach with the Green Bay Packers. He then spent some time as Eagles offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1998. Gruden joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 and led the team to a Super Bowl win defeating his former Raiders. He left the team to join ESPN as Monday Night Football color analyst in 2009 but continues to hold the Buccaneers’ career coaching wins record (57). After nearly a decade in the broadcast booth, Gruden returned to the now Las Vegas Raiders as head coach in 2018.

Seite 1 von 3
Skechers USA (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NFL Coach Jon Gruden Joins Team Skechers Skechers is bringing a new leader into the footwear and apparel game by moving Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden from the sidelines to the spotlight. Coach Gruden will star in a national multi-platform men's marketing campaign for the global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
SKECHERS USA, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4th
25.01.21
Skechers and Artist James Goldcrown Collaborate on New Collection