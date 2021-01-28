NFL Coach Jon Gruden Joins Team Skechers

Skechers is bringing a new leader into the footwear and apparel game by moving Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden from the sidelines to the spotlight. Coach Gruden will star in a national multi-platform men's marketing campaign for the global lifestyle and performance company launching later this year.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden joins Team Skechers for a new marketing campaign in support of Skechers footwear featuring Goodyear Performance Outsoles. (Photo: Business Wire)

“After twenty-one years of professional coaching, another nine broadcasting, and now being back on the field in Las Vegas, I’m constantly on the move so comfort is always key, and no one does comfort better than Skechers—knock on wood if you’re with me!” said Jon Gruden. “I look forward to joining Tony Romo and Howie Long as part of this Skechers football family!”

“We’re always looking for fan favorites to represent our men’s collections and Jon Gruden, with his colorful personality, fits the bill,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “From winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay to his weekly Gruden Grinder awards as a broadcaster, fans have been tuning into what Jon does and says for decades. We’re confident his signature leadership will fit seamlessly into our roster of sports celebrities and help convey the story of how our athletic and casual footwear and apparel delivers on style and comfort for men everywhere.”

After a few coaching roles at the collegiate level, Jon Gruden’s pro coaching career began in 1992 at age 28 when he was hired as special offensive assistant and later wide receiver coach with the Green Bay Packers. He then spent some time as Eagles offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1998. Gruden joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 and led the team to a Super Bowl win defeating his former Raiders. He left the team to join ESPN as Monday Night Football color analyst in 2009 but continues to hold the Buccaneers’ career coaching wins record (57). After nearly a decade in the broadcast booth, Gruden returned to the now Las Vegas Raiders as head coach in 2018.