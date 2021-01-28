Wiley Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

“At Wiley, we work every day to advance knowledge and learning to build a better and more inclusive future for everyone; but to carry this mission forward, our colleagues must feel safe and supported to bring their authentic selves to work,” said Brian Napack, President and CEO, Wiley. “Earning an 100% rating in the HRC Foundation’s CEI index signals to our LGBTQ+ community that they are seen, heard, and valued here at Wiley. I’m honored that Wiley has been recognized, and proud of Wiley’s LGBTQ+ colleagues, who continue to contribute mightily to the scientific research and education communities worldwide.”

John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JWA) (NYSE: JWB), a global leader in research and education, has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Wiley’s work to build an inclusive and empowered colleague culture has also earned it CEI’s designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality .

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and globally. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility

Wiley has increased its CEI score in the past three years, strengthening diversity and inclusion across its community of more than 7,000 colleagues worldwide by building a more diverse talent pipeline, opening equitable pathways to development and advancement, and increasing inclusive benefits that cover domestic partners, family planning for same-sex couples, and transgender-inclusive health care. The company’s LGBTQ+Pride employee resource group most recently championed and helped launch a colleague-led enterprise diversity committee to promote governance and accountability and foster a more inclusive and diverse workplace.

Wiley is also advancing business practices across research and education industries to drive change that creates a more inclusive and equitable world. Wiley was recently among the first publishers to introduce an easier, more inclusive path for authors to change their name on already-published research, removing barriers frequently encountered by transgender or non-binary researchers. Wiley is also redeveloping its education and professional learning publishing guidelines, and marketing and sales messaging to embrace inclusive language and illustrations that recognize gender identity, sexual orientation, and the diversity of perspectives on family and relationships.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

