CrowdStrike Lands Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

HRC CEI is the annual benchmarking tool that tracks corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees in the U.S. With a perfect score, CrowdStrike is demonstrating its long-lasting commitment and accomplishments in establishing diversity, equity and inclusion. This recognition, along with the certification as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, captures the culture and values that CrowdStrike manifests for its current and prospective employees.

CrowdStrike , a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that it has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This score demonstrates CrowdStrike’s commitment to a supportive and inclusive culture for all employees, and the company’s dedication to efforts around the categories of workplace protections, inclusive health coverage and corporate social responsibility.

“Providing the CrowdStrike LGBTQIA+ community with an environment that not only understands and respects them but also strives to create a supportive culture where they can thrive is of the utmost importance for the company. Ensuring our culture and business practices are free from discrimination is an integral part of our focus as we expand the organization,” said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike. “I’m proud that CrowdStrike has a culture that is supportive and inclusive of all of our people and this recognition is a tangible mark that illustrates our commitment as a company.”

Within the 2021 HRC CEI, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in the following focal areas:

Workforce protections (regarding sexual orientation and gender identity)

(regarding sexual orientation and gender identity) Inclusive benefits (including same and different-sex spousal benefits and transgender-inclusive health care coverage)

(including same and different-sex spousal benefits and transgender-inclusive health care coverage) Supporting an inclusive culture + Corporate social responsibility (promoting internal best practices, corporate resource groups, and external engagements with the LGBTQIA+ community)

(promoting internal best practices, corporate resource groups, and external engagements with the LGBTQIA+ community) Responsible citizenship

In a year that was unlike any other, CrowdStrike was able to remain committed to helping those in the LGBTQIA+ community. During Pride Month in June, CrowdStrike commissioned custom Pride-themed SWAG to celebrate equality, with all proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project -- a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. CrowdStrike remains committed to building and sustaining an inclusive workplace to protect its employees, with benefits and policies created and implemented to reflect various initiatives. The overarching goal is to ensure all CrowdStrikers feel empowered to unequivocally be their most authentic selves every single day.