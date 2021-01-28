 

CrowdStrike Lands Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that it has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This score demonstrates CrowdStrike’s commitment to a supportive and inclusive culture for all employees, and the company’s dedication to efforts around the categories of workplace protections, inclusive health coverage and corporate social responsibility.

HRC CEI is the annual benchmarking tool that tracks corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees in the U.S. With a perfect score, CrowdStrike is demonstrating its long-lasting commitment and accomplishments in establishing diversity, equity and inclusion. This recognition, along with the certification as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, captures the culture and values that CrowdStrike manifests for its current and prospective employees.

“Providing the CrowdStrike LGBTQIA+ community with an environment that not only understands and respects them but also strives to create a supportive culture where they can thrive is of the utmost importance for the company. Ensuring our culture and business practices are free from discrimination is an integral part of our focus as we expand the organization,” said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike. “I’m proud that CrowdStrike has a culture that is supportive and inclusive of all of our people and this recognition is a tangible mark that illustrates our commitment as a company.”

Within the 2021 HRC CEI, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in the following focal areas:

  • Workforce protections (regarding sexual orientation and gender identity)
  • Inclusive benefits (including same and different-sex spousal benefits and transgender-inclusive health care coverage)
  • Supporting an inclusive culture + Corporate social responsibility (promoting internal best practices, corporate resource groups, and external engagements with the LGBTQIA+ community)
  • Responsible citizenship

In a year that was unlike any other, CrowdStrike was able to remain committed to helping those in the LGBTQIA+ community. During Pride Month in June, CrowdStrike commissioned custom Pride-themed SWAG to celebrate equality, with all proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project -- a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. CrowdStrike remains committed to building and sustaining an inclusive workplace to protect its employees, with benefits and policies created and implemented to reflect various initiatives. The overarching goal is to ensure all CrowdStrikers feel empowered to unequivocally be their most authentic selves every single day.

Seite 1 von 2
CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CrowdStrike Lands Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that it has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This score demonstrates CrowdStrike’s commitment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
Qualys: Hoch profitable Cybersecurity und ein großes ABER
15.01.21
6 Aktien, die auf unaufhaltsame Trends setzen und 2021 durchstarten werden
13.01.21
CrowdStrike Announces Pricing of $750 million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
11.01.21
CrowdStrike Announces Proposed Public Offering of $750 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
08.01.21
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
08.01.21
10.000 Euro und 10 Jahre Zeit – diese 3 Aktien könnten ein Vermögen einbringen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
58
New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
23.04.20
11
crowdstrike - cybersecurity