 

Liberated Syndication Announces Continuation of its Libsyn Webinar Series for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced the continuation of its Libsyn Webinar Series for 2021. The new webinars will follow the fifteen webinars Libsyn hosted last year, which included the monthly “How to Start a Podcast Quick Start” program; industry-focused webinars on social media audiogram creation tool “Headliner”, discovery tool “Podchaser” podcast swag creator “TeePublic”; and thought leadership discussions with The Podcast Academy, and CEOs of Latingua Williams and Co. and Adonde Media. These webinars are focused on the podcasting community and the tools available to them in the industry and new service offerings from Libsyn partners and industry experts.

Starting today (January 28th) and continuing monthly, the webinar series will explore topics for podcasters looking to get started podcasting, keep podcasting, and grow their audience. Industry players will join Libsyn team members to share their perspectives on podcast equipment, tools and services for promotion, monetization, and helpful strategies for podcasters.

The first webinar will feature Laura Davidson from Shure Sound, who will discuss microphone options and upgrades for podcasters with Libsyn’s Elsie Escobar. The webinar will begin today (January 28th) at 2:00 PM ET and will be followed by a Q&A segment. The next webinar to be added to the schedule is a conversation with Glow.fm for the third week in February. New webinars will be added to the Libsyn website monthly. You can register for free and view upcoming or past sessions here: Libsyn - Crowdcast.

The webinars are free and open to the podcast community, with the recording available immediately. GotoWebinar reported 78% of webinars have 50 or fewer attendees. With that in mind, Libsyn has been pleased to see that on average the actual attendees (not to be confused with registrations) on its webinars are near triple the attendance levels from last year.

“We are excited to continue the webinar series in 2021. The series has proven to be very popular with our community and those new to podcasting last year as everyone made the shift to online events and content,” said Laurie Sims, President and COO of Libsyn. “We are happy to be able to feature live and interactive ways to highlight strategies that will work for podcasters and showcase brands leading the way for podcaster success.”

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

Disclaimer

