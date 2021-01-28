Moody’s Earns Top HRC Corporate Equality Score for Tenth Consecutive Year

“I’m very proud that Moody’s has been recognized as a leader in LGBTQ inclusion for a decade,” said DK Bartley, Chief Diversity Officer, Moody’s Corporation. “We will continue our strong commitment to advancing LGBTQ inclusion in the workplace through inclusive policies and equal access to development opportunities and company resources.”

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced that it has received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), marking ten consecutive years that the company has earned a top ranking. The CEI, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, has also designated Moody’s as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

In 2020, Moody’s continued to expand its policies and programs to better serve the needs of LGBTQ employees. Moody’s introduced a Surrogacy Assistance Program that provides reimbursement for expenses incurred in the surrogacy process and enhanced its Adoption Assistance Program for expenses related to the adoption process.

Moody’s recently launched its Be Counted initiative, which accounts for the proportion of LGBTQ employees in its workforce through voluntary self-identification. The initiative will enable Moody’s to increase LGBTQ representation and guide its leadership development programs, employee benefit offerings, recruitment, and more.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a copy of the report, visit hrc.org/cei.

Learn more about Moody’s diversity and inclusion efforts at moodys.com/diversity.

