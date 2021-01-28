 

Moody’s Earns Top HRC Corporate Equality Score for Tenth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 15:01  |  29   |   |   

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced that it has received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), marking ten consecutive years that the company has earned a top ranking. The CEI, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, has also designated Moody’s as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“I’m very proud that Moody’s has been recognized as a leader in LGBTQ inclusion for a decade,” said DK Bartley, Chief Diversity Officer, Moody’s Corporation. “We will continue our strong commitment to advancing LGBTQ inclusion in the workplace through inclusive policies and equal access to development opportunities and company resources.”

In 2020, Moody’s continued to expand its policies and programs to better serve the needs of LGBTQ employees. Moody’s introduced a Surrogacy Assistance Program that provides reimbursement for expenses incurred in the surrogacy process and enhanced its Adoption Assistance Program for expenses related to the adoption process.

Moody’s recently launched its Be Counted initiative, which accounts for the proportion of LGBTQ employees in its workforce through voluntary self-identification. The initiative will enable Moody’s to increase LGBTQ representation and guide its leadership development programs, employee benefit offerings, recruitment, and more.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a copy of the report, visit hrc.org/cei.

Learn more about Moody’s diversity and inclusion efforts at moodys.com/diversity.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Earns Top HRC Corporate Equality Score for Tenth Consecutive Year Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced that it has received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), marking ten consecutive years that the company has earned a top ranking. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Moody’s Launches DataHub, Collating Billions of Data Points for Decision-Makers to Explore and Analyze
27.01.21
Moody’s Again Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
27.01.21
CECL-Lösungen von Moody's Analytics schließen die SOC-1-Prüfungen 2020 ab
26.01.21
Moody’s Analytics CECL Solutions Complete 2020 SOC 1 Examinations
21.01.21
Moody’s Names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Communications and Branding
14.01.21
Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference
14.01.21
Diese Aktie zahlt Warren Buffett 105 US-Dollar pro Minute: Viel oder wenig?
05.01.21
Moody's erwirbt Catylist, Inc. und erweitert seine Kapazitäten bei Gewerbeimmobilien
04.01.21
Moody’s Acquires Catylist, Inc., Advancing its Commercial Real Estate Capabilities