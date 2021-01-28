8x8 Makes It Easier for Organizations to Engage, Work, and Manage Interactions Between Employees and Customers
8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced new contact center, voice communications, chat, meetings and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) product enhancements to optimize employee and customer engagement. The latest 8x8 updates highlight the benefits organizations gain by having an integrated contact center and communications solution from a single provider, making it easy to engage, work, and manage interactions between employees and customers.
Easy to Engage
8x8’s innovative customer engagement products help organizations exceed customer experience and growth objectives. According to Metrigy Research, companies integrating cloud communications and contact center with a single provider saw substantial benefits when compared to those using multiple providers. Using a single provider, companies reported increases in customer ratings (37 percent vs. 29 percent) and a dramatic rise in revenue (54 percent vs. 26 percent) versus their multiple-vendor counterparts.
The Winter 2021 Release adds new features and functionality, key partnerships and integrations that offer customers the ability to:
- Make and receive calls with 8x8 Contact Center and Microsoft Teams - 8x8 Contact Center is now included in Microsoft's Connected Contact Center for Microsoft Teams Certification program, integrating seamlessly with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing capabilities. Contact center agents, knowledge workers and supervisors can make and receive PSTN calls using the native Microsoft Teams app as the preferred endpoint. Learn more about the Top Microsoft Teams Trends in 2021 in the upcoming 8x8 webinar.
- Drive customer engagement and sales success - Customers can now utilize 8x8 Quality Management for both inbound and outbound voice. The closed-loop workflow now includes automated notification, acknowledgement, feedback and reporting for more effective coaching. Combined with 8x8 Speech Analytics, 8x8 customers can easily mine, gather and share specific contextual examples of interactions with teams and individuals to improve NPS/CSAT, upsell, cross-sell and objection-handling training without exhaustive manual processing.
- Improve overall effectiveness of outbound campaigns - Enhancements to 8x8 Auto Dialer, like expanded monitoring statistics, help customers more effectively monitor, adjust and optimize campaign performance. To maximize call connection rates, expanded Sequential Dialing functionality now supports up to 22 numbers, making it easier to identify, select, and establish the order in which phone numbers will be contacted. High-volume and blended inbound/outbound sales teams can save time and experience greater productivity with enhanced support of auto-retry for abandoned and non-answered calls, busy tones, and answering machine detection.
- Expand workforce management functionality with Verint Monet and Verint Enterprise - 8x8 and Verint recently announced a partnership, bringing additional cloud workforce management applications integrated with 8x8 Contact Center. Tight synchronization of historical and real-time interaction data and agent information from 8x8 Contact Center with Verint Monet or Verint Enterprise is out of the box without the need for professional services, allowing mid-market and enterprise businesses to optimize customer engagement operations by making it even easier to plan, forecast, and schedule contact center agent workloads.
- Build customer trust - With Google Verified SMS, which is now available to 8x8 business customers through the 8x8 SMS API.
- Expand global customer reach - With the addition of KakaoTalk, a mobile messaging app with over 52 million monthly active users in South Korea. The 8x8 Chat Apps API now allows companies to reach customers across seven different services, including WhatsApp, Viber, and Facebook Messenger.
“We've seen tremendous results in using the 8x8 Auto Dialer,” said Dominic McDonald, Managing Director, italk telecom. “Increased agent productivity, simplified management, and overall improved visibility into our campaigns has made a significant impact in how we proactively connect with our customers. The user experiences for admins and agents alike is so simple that proactive outreach is an effortless part of our daily operations."
