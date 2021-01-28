Five9 Announces Inaugural Partners Sales Summit – Taking Global Partnerships to New Heights

In 2020, Five9 saw exponential success and significantly grew the number of Technology, Channel and System Integrator partners globally - helping expand its overall partner ecosystem . The Five9 Partner Sales Summit and Kick Off will support the Company’s focus on partner success by helping align partners around a common goal, enable them on the Five9 differentiated value proposition, and ultimately help Five9 and its partners deliver business value for their joint customers.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced its inaugural Five9 Partner Sales Summit and Kickoff aimed at celebrating and strengthening its global partner ecosystem. The event will be held virtually during the company’s annual Sales Kickoff.

Additionally, the event will provide an opportunity for Five9 to recognize the contributions of its global partners, and share additional tools and resources aimed at making it easier to do business in the digital marketplace. This will include the launch of new ways to engage and connect with Five9 to help accelerate sales, marketing, and joint go-to-market activities. The Summit is designed to help partners learn and take advantage of the latest innovations Five9 has brought to market - including new IVA and Conversational AI capabilities that are now being integrated into the Five9 platform through the acquisition of Inference Solutions.

“At Five9, we believe that we are stronger when complemented by our vibrant partner community,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “When we win together, our business opportunities are endless. That’s why this year we are doubling down on our commitment to our partners. Five9 has a myriad of programs rolling out this year aimed to enhance our partner experience, including our Partner Affinity Program and All-Star Partner Council. We look forward to a bright future together and thank all our partners for participating in our Partner Sales Summit and extend our thanks to all of those partners who also sponsored the event.”

“AT&T is excited to participate at this year’s Five9 Sales Kick Off,” said Mike Rajich, Director, AT&T Business. “We continue to strengthen our strategic relationship and accelerate our momentum into 2021.”

“We’re grateful to be participating in the Five9 SKO 2021,” stated Laura Padilla, Head of Global Channel and BD, Zoom. “It’s wonderful to kick-off the year with an amazing partnership, and we are really excited to see what 2021 brings.”

Genefa Murphy, Five9’s new Chief Marketing Officer, added, “Having worked with the partner ecosystem for many years, I am a firm believer in leveraging the mutual value of partnerships to propel growth together. There are truly no limits to what we can achieve when we deliver an integrated and compelling business experience to every customer. When we do this, Five9, our partners, and importantly, our customers will achieve success.”

