Old Navy Imagines a More Inclusive World with Project WE Artist Tee Series

Today Old Navy announces the launch of Project WE, a collection of graphic tees designed by diverse artists to imagine a more inclusive world through art. The WE tees honor cultural moments and movements including Black History Month, International Women’s Day, Pride, Juneteenth and LatinX Heritage Month. In celebration of the initiative, Old Navy is donating $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support youth arts programs in communities across the country.

“Project WE is an artists’ collaboration with a mission,” said Sarah Holme, Old Navy’s Executive Vice President of Design. “We wanted to give these incredible artists a canvas to share their visions, and we hope the works will inspire and spark conversation with our community.”

Black History Month - Artist Reyna Noriega

Project WE kicks off in celebration of February’s Black History Month with a special edition tee designed by Reyna Noriega, a Miami-based visual artist and educator known for her passion to teach and inspire. Noriega’s design is a beautiful representation of women of color, celebrating different skin tones, body types and hairstyles.

“I let my own culture shine through in my work, in hopes others can see representation for their experiences and feel empowered,” said Noriega.

International Women’s Day - Artist Jade Purple Brown

The second edition of the Project WE tees was designed by NYC-based artist Jade Purple Brown to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8. Brown’s powerful design celebrates the collective power of women coming together as “WE” through her use of strong figures, vibrant colors and optimism.

“This tee is all about women uniting, creating the unimaginable, and reimagining the future of what we all can create together,” said Brown.

The first two editions of the Project WE tees are available at OldNavy.com/projectwe and in stores, with styles available for the whole family.

Giving Back to the Arts

In honor of the Project WE collection, Old Navy is donating $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support youth arts programs across the country. Research shows participation in the arts is tied to positive outcomes ranging from greater self-esteem to rates of college attendance. But fifty percent of the lowest income elementary schools lack an arts classroom, indicating an opportunity gap in arts education. Boys & Girls Clubs of America aims to close that gap by providing equitable access to arts experiences to help youth achieve great futures.

Old Navy is committed to creating a better future for future generations through The Imagine Mission (OldNavy.com/Imagine) and has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for decades to provide opportunities for kids and teens in need. In addition to funding ongoing arts education, Old Navy’s donation will also underwrite Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Arts Contest which recognizes young artists and their accomplishments in visual, digital and performing arts.

Old Navy will continue to announce upcoming Project WE artist collaborations throughout the year as part of its mission to imagine a better future through art.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

