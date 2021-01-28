 

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) will announce results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The release will be available online at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

The Company’s executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website concurrently with the news release.

Individuals who are unable to access the website but would like to receive a copy of the slide presentation should contact the Company’s Investor Relations department at (818) 264-4907.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs over 6,000 people across the country. For the last twelve months ended September 30, 2020, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $170 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the third largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of September 30, 2020, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $402 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the seventh largest servicer of loans in the nation.

Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

