Xerox Expands Software Portfolio with Acquisition of CareAR

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) has expanded its growing software portfolio with the acquisition of CareAR , an augmented reality support platform company that provides real-time access to expertise for customers, employees, and field workers.

CareAR is the latest addition to a suite of solutions in Xerox’s portfolio, aimed at providing digital transformation tools for its customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

With CareAR software, remote agents and experts can virtually see the situation and visually guide a solution using a suite of augmented reality tools via desktop, mobile, and smart glass devices, as if they were in-person.

Today, one-third of field service on-site calls require remote expert assistance to resolve issues but cannot effectively communicate the context of the situation. This causes delays, creating negative customer perception while risking loyalty and retention. Equipment downtime can be costly, running organizations between $300,000 and $5 million per hour, depending on the company’s size.1

“Our software solutions address some of the biggest needs for customers – content management, digital transformation and personalized communications. And now we’ve added enterprise augmented reality,” said Steve Bandrowczak, president and chief operations officer, Xerox. “By combining DocuShare, XMPie and CareAR, we have a Software business that can together and apart support a wide range of clients’ needs.”

This expanded Software business will be led by Sam Waicberg, vice president and general manager of Digital Services for Xerox and former CareAR Co-founder and CEO prior to acquisition.

CareAR’s platform seamlessly integrates with workflow leader ServiceNow, ensuring an end-to-end approach to work orders, cases and incidents for full visibility and better troubleshooting.

“CareAR’s augmented reality software, which is integrated and certified with ServiceNow, helps customers remotely view and solve service issues,” says Michael Ramsey, vice president of Customer Workflow Product Management at ServiceNow. “Xerox’s acquisition of this technology can help drive further opportunities to modernize field service, customer support and IT services leveraging the power of the Now Platform and CareAR.”