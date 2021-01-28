Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 27, 2021.

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AstraZeneca PLC (“AstraZeneca” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AZN ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AstraZeneca’s initial clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, suffered from manufacturing errors. The validity and import of the Company’s clinical trials for AZD1222 were damaged by a patchwork of differentiated patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments. Some trial participants did not receive a second dose of the vaccine candidate at the designated time, in some cases receiving them weeks later. The Company failed to include a substantial sample of patients aged over 55, despite this population being a high priority for vaccination. The Company’s clinical trials were generally damaged by widespread design errors and flawed execution. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AstraZeneca, investors suffered damages.

