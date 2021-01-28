MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC Automotive Collaborates With Epicor and Hollander to Incorporate the World’s Most Extensive New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories Database Via Its Online Platform

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces collaboration with Epicor and Hollander to incorporate the world’s largest New and Used Auto Parts Database(s).

JTEC New Auto Parts and Accessories E Catalog System will be provided by EPICOR. Epicor Software Corporation is dedicated to help drive business growth. Providing JTEC with flexible, industry specific software designed to fit the precise needs of manufacturers, distribution centers, and retail, and service industry customers. They have over 45 years of experience with JTEC’s customers’ unique business processes and operational requirements. With a deep understanding of the industry, Epicor solutions will dramatically improve the performance and profitability while easing complexity so JTEC can continue to focus on growth.

Epicor was one of the first to invent the aftermarket parts electronic catalog nearly 40 years ago, and its PartExpert suite of eCatalog solutions has become the industry standard, each day helping thousands of professionals quickly find and install the right parts for virtually any vehicle repair.

Today, PartExpert remains the auto care industry’s premier parts and labor research tool, offering an important competitive advantage for wholesalers, retailers, service providers, and eCommerce businesses across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. PartExpert GFX graphical lookups quickly find all the parts needed for a repair through interactive vehicle system diagrams linked with product data, images, and other valuable intelligence. They also offer vehicle license plate and VIN decoding using a license plate number or VIN to decode a vehicle and its options which helps ensure the accuracy of the part information as well as saving time when searching for parts or labor.

The PartExpert OE feature offers one-click access to an OE parts database covering popular automotive applications. It is particularly helpful for import parts specialists and other wholesalers who rely on parts from aftermarket manufacturers that follow OE part numbering systems. The OE for Parts Not Found feature enables users to identify the OE part number for applications for which no equivalent aftermarket part is readily available.