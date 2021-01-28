Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University Announce Preliminary Tempol Data in Cells from COVID-19 Patients

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”) in collaboration with the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University have conducted a study to investigate the effects of Tempol on immune cells from COVID-19 patients. Preliminary data from that study shows that Tempol decreases cytokines from stimulated cells from COVID-19 patients. The collaboration expects to submit the final data to a peer reviewed journal.



Tempol has previously demonstrated both potent anti-inflammatory, anticoagulant, and antioxidant activity. Both inflammatory cytokines and reactive oxygen species (ROS) from cells of the immune system called macrophages and neutrophils damage the lung in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). In animal models, Tempol has been shown to decrease proinflammatory cytokines (cytokine storm), and through its potent antioxidant activity has been shown to decrease the harmful effects of ROS. In addition, Tempol has been shown to decrease platelet aggregation, a problem observed in many COVID-19 patients. Numerous published articles describing animal models of ARDS show Tempol to cause a decrease in lung inflammation and preserve lung pathology associated with acute and chronic lung injury. To this end, Tempol has been shown to decrease the genes (HIF-la and HIF-2a) associated with hypoxia. Hypoxia is a key indicator often associated with severe disease and a poor outcome. Controlling hypoxia and the cytokine storm can be considered essential to the successful treatment of COVID-19. Tempol could potentially be used to treat the many manifestations of COVID-19 and prevent severe disease as well as the need for hospitalization.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis commented: “We are very excited about the collaboration with Stanford University. This is the first data that we know of that shows Tempol has a positive impact in decreasing cytokine production from COVID-19 positive patient cells. These data further support the need for clinical studies of Tempol in COVID-19 patients. We intend to continue pursuing government and/or non-government funding for these studies; however, the recent exercise of outstanding warrants have provided the company with additional capital which may be used to help support and/or accelerate Tempol clinical studies.”