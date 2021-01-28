 

Result of General Meeting

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTIONS OR JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

CAPITALISED TERMS DEFINED IN THE CIRCULAR HAVE THE SAME MEANING WHEN USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, UNLESS OTHERWISE DEFINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

28 January 2021

Proposed Capital Reduction

Results of voting at the General Meeting

On 11 January 2021, OSB GROUP PLC (“OSB Group” or the “Company”) published a circular (the “Circular”) relating to the proposed reduction of the nominal value of OSB Group Shares from three hundred and four (304) pence each to one (1) penny each (the “Capital Reduction”).

OSB Group is pleased to announce that, at the general meeting held earlier today, the special resolution to approve the Capital reduction (as set out in the notice of General Meeting included in the Circular) was passed by the requisite majority of shareholders by way of poll and, accordingly, the Capital Reduction was approved.

The table below sets out the results of the poll at the General Meeting.

Special Resolution Total votes FOR % of votes FOR Total votes AGAINST % of votes AGAINST Total votes cast % of issued share capital Votes withheld
1 To approve the Capital Reduction 366,409,500 100.00% 5,198 0.00% 366,414,698 81.91% 9,775

NOTES:
1. ‘Total votes FOR’ include votes recorded as at the discretion of the appointed proxy.
2. The ‘Vote withheld’ option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote ‘FOR’ and ‘AGAINST’ a resolution.
3. As at 28 January 2021, the issued share capital of the Company was 447,312,780 ordinary shares.
4. The full text of the resolution is detailed in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular, which is available on the Company’s website: www.osb.co.uk/investors/.

Timetable

Implementation of the Capital Reduction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions which are set out in Part II (Letter from the Chairman) of the Circular. These include the confirmation of the Capital Reduction by the High Court at a hearing which is expected to take place on 23 February 2021.

