 

Monaker Group to Participate at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

WESTON, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (‘Monaker’ or the ‘Company’), a technology solutions company, today announced that Bill Kerby, Monaker Group CEO, Tim Sikora, Monaker Group Chief Operating and Information Officer, and Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development will be meeting with investors in a one-on-one basis at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021.

Management will discuss how Monaker is transforming into a broad technology enterprise leveraging video gaming and travel reservation platforms with AdTech, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence solutions to engage consumers for the benefit of major brands and travel providers.

Monaker will provide a company overview of the transformation, including its stake in Axion Ventures, an independent AAA game developer and publisher, Monaker’s acquisition of a controlling stake in the owner of Longroot, an initial coin offering (ICO) portal and the proposed acquisition of HotPlay, the innovative in-game advertising and AdTech solution.

To schedule a meeting please contact your A.G.P. salesperson.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is an innovative technology-driven company with plans to build a next-generation company through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of our existing technologies with those that we acquire, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. Monaker Group is a party to a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions, including shareholder approval for the transaction) to acquire HotPlay Enterprise Limited, an innovative in-game advertising and AdTech company. Following the completion of the proposed HotPlay acquisition, Monaker Group plans to transform into NextPlay Technologies, an innovative global technology company focused on consumer engaging products in the video gaming and travel verticals with innovative Ad Tech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain solutions. For more information about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on Twitter and Linkedin @MonakerGroup.

Seite 1 von 3
Monaker Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monaker Group to Participate at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021 WESTON, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (‘Monaker’ or the ‘Company’), a technology solutions company, today announced that Bill Kerby, Monaker Group CEO, Tim Sikora, Monaker Group Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Monaker Group Announces Launch of NextTrip Business, the Company’s Corporate Travel and Expense Management SaaS Solution
14.01.21
Monaker Group Files Initial Preliminary Proxy Statement in Order to Seek Shareholder Approval of HotPlay Enterprise Limited Share Exchange and Related Transactions
13.01.21
Monaker Group Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment
11.01.21
Longroot Thailand, Which is Indirectly Controlled by Monaker Group, Signs Engagement with Magnolia, Sets Terms for $500-$700 Million ICO Portal Crypto Offering
07.01.21
Monaker Group Increases Indirect Ownership of Entity Which Controls Longroot ICO Crypto Portal To 75%