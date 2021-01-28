Monaker Group to Participate at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021

Management will discuss how Monaker is transforming into a broad technology enterprise leveraging video gaming and travel reservation platforms with AdTech, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence solutions to engage consumers for the benefit of major brands and travel providers.

WESTON, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (‘Monaker’ or the ‘Company’), a technology solutions company, today announced that Bill Kerby, Monaker Group CEO, Tim Sikora, Monaker Group Chief Operating and Information Officer, and Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development will be meeting with investors in a one-on-one basis at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021.

Monaker will provide a company overview of the transformation, including its stake in Axion Ventures, an independent AAA game developer and publisher, Monaker’s acquisition of a controlling stake in the owner of Longroot, an initial coin offering (ICO) portal and the proposed acquisition of HotPlay, the innovative in-game advertising and AdTech solution.

To schedule a meeting please contact your A.G.P. salesperson.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is an innovative technology-driven company with plans to build a next-generation company through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of our existing technologies with those that we acquire, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. Monaker Group is a party to a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions, including shareholder approval for the transaction) to acquire HotPlay Enterprise Limited, an innovative in-game advertising and AdTech company. Following the completion of the proposed HotPlay acquisition, Monaker Group plans to transform into NextPlay Technologies, an innovative global technology company focused on consumer engaging products in the video gaming and travel verticals with innovative Ad Tech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain solutions. For more information about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on Twitter and Linkedin @MonakerGroup.