 

R-Three Technologies Inc., RRRT [OTC] Announces Corporate, Shareholders Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --

Dear Shareholders,

As we close out the first month of the New Year we would like to share a number of updates with you while setting the stage for clear and steady communication as we anticipate a very productive year ahead. We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their support and patience and applaud the entire R Three-Technologies Inc. team for their hard work in the face of a tumultuous year in which the unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19 have challenged us, our industry, and our society.

Our Goals are to develop and manufacture healthy, premium nutritional energy products, without compromising quality or taste. Product artwork is being finalized for our first 2 SKU’s. Our first two Flavors will be our delicious tasting Peach Mango and Blueberry Lemonade. Our Marketing plans will be heavily leveraged with social media, not only for efficiency, but also because we believe that this is the best way to reach our targeted markets.

Currently, we are in negotiations with a national retailer that operates more than 60,000 convenience stores, mostly in North America and Asia.  We anticipate product distribution will commence on the West Coast region in the second quarter of 2021 and will be followed by the Pacific Northwest Region during 2021. We eventually will be going National by the First quarter, 2022!

We will and have reached out to many of the large distributors and retailers of food, drinks and other products and we will expand as our brand gains national recognition.

Our target market is considered the Crown jewel of consumer product purchases and the New Age Beverage consumer, which includes merchandise and other branded beverage and consumables. The Multi-Culture, Bilingual Hip Hop generation, with the Millennials being the demographics that we will target focus our products for this generation as our first target market.

We have an excellent Management Team that is comprised of likeminded, seasoned professionals, who have more than over 70 years of combined experience in the Food, Retail and Beverage industry, including product manufacturing; wholesale, B to B; product distribution and warehousing; logistics and business management; marketing; sales; product promotions and advertising. In addition, the GIDDY UP Management Team has built key Food and Beverage industry relationships, both domestically and internationally, which has been one of our most valuable assets and resources that will allow us to hit the ground running right out of the gate in 2021!

Seite 1 von 2
R-Three Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

R-Three Technologies Inc., RRRT [OTC] Announces Corporate, Shareholders Update Los Angeles, California, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Dear Shareholders, As we close out the first month of the New Year we would like to share a number of updates with you while setting the stage for clear and steady …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
R-Three Technologies Inc. is Pleased to Announce Its GIDDY UP with LAJ & Associates