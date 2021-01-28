 

Ingredion’s Commitment to DEI Recognized by Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Company named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year;
Company earns near-perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced it has earned recognition further demonstrating its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The Company is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and it earned a near-perfect score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“Supporting and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is at the heart of our purpose-driven culture,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “We take pride in creating an inclusive and equitable work environment where diverse teams collaborate to deliver consumer-preferred innovation on behalf of our customers. We are pleased with the recent progress we have made, and we remain committed to continuously fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace that fulfills our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.”

“Being named in the Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year and achieving high marks on the Corporate Equality Index are important indicators of our progress,” said Elizabeth Adefioye, Ingredion's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “One of our core values is everyone belongs — we want our employees to know that Ingredion is a company where they can contribute, grow, feel respected and valued."

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI)

The GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Indonesia and Bermuda for the first time. Companies represented are from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail. The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Seite 1 von 2
Ingredion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ingredion’s Commitment to DEI Recognized by Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign Company named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year; Company earns near-perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ingredion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Ingredion to Release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on February 3