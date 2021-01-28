Ingredion’s Commitment to DEI Recognized by Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced it has earned recognition further demonstrating its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The Company is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and it earned a near-perfect score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“Supporting and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is at the heart of our purpose-driven culture,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “We take pride in creating an inclusive and equitable work environment where diverse teams collaborate to deliver consumer-preferred innovation on behalf of our customers. We are pleased with the recent progress we have made, and we remain committed to continuously fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace that fulfills our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.”

“Being named in the Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year and achieving high marks on the Corporate Equality Index are important indicators of our progress,” said Elizabeth Adefioye, Ingredion's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “One of our core values is everyone belongs — we want our employees to know that Ingredion is a company where they can contribute, grow, feel respected and valued."

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI)

The GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Indonesia and Bermuda for the first time. Companies represented are from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail. The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.