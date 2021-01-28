Blazing-Fast Gen4 Speeds – CORSAIR Launches MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO M.2 NVMe SSDs
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced
the launch of three new CORSAIR Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid State Drives – the MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, and MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition. All MP600 SSDs store massive amounts of data with lightning-fast
transfer speeds, leveraging PCIe Gen4 technology for incredible, sustained performance.
The MP600 CORE offers up to 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write speeds, while the MP600 PRO and MP600 PRO Hydro X can achieve a blazing-fast 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds.* The MP600 CORE is available now in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. The MP600 PRO is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities immediately with a 4TB model coming soon, while the MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition comes in a 2TB capacity, complete with an integrated CORSAIR Hydro X Series XM2 water block that connects your SSD seamlessly into your custom cooling loop. The XM2 water block is also available for purchase as a standalone product, compatible with many existing M.2 SSDs.
Installing directly onto a motherboard thanks to a M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor, MP600 SSDs boast extensive compatibility and exceptional performance. The MP600 CORE utilizes high-density 3D QLC NAND memory to store even more data in the same amount of physical space, while reaching speeds of up to 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write for blazing fast response times. The MP600 PRO is built with high-density 3D TLC NAND to provide an ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value, reaching up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds.
The MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO models are both equipped with a high surface area aluminum heatsink to effectively disperse heat and reduce throttling, maintaining the drive’s performance for years while adding a stylish accent to your motherboard. The MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition is the first CORSAIR M.2 SSD to include an integrated Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block, easily fitting into your custom cooling loop for top-of-the-line cooling and performance. The XM2 Water Block is also available separately, installing onto any M.2 SSD with a 2280 form-factor and integrating into your loop to reap the benefits of lower temperatures and virtually eliminating performance throttling.
