Usio Selected by Emphasys Software to Offer Best-in-Class Public Housing Authority Tenant Payment Solution

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an expressed desire from many of the PHA’s we serve to eliminate, as much as possible, the in-person acceptance of paper checks and card payments. The MyTenantPayments portal allows Emphasys to offer an online payment solution to our 200+ Public Housing Authority customers who process about $800 million in annual tenant receivables,” said Larry Huckle, VP of Sales and Marketing at Emphasys Software. He continued, “We have created an integrated and electronic processing infrastructure inside of the Emphasys software that can handle both card and ACH payments, affording tenants the ability to easily and conveniently remit payments. MyTenantPayments solves for these challenges and completely mitigates in-person payments by providing PHA’s the ability to collect tenant payments electronically via various payment methods, including ACH (eCheck), credit and debit card. We’re confident PHAs will embrace the technology of MyTenantPayments as accepting payments electronically improves cash flows, eliminates the manual processes of receiving and depositing paper checks, and reduces costs overall.”

Commenting on the partnership, Greg Carter, Senior Vice President of Payment Facilitation at Usio, said, “Utilizing our proprietary Payfac-in-a-BoxTM technology, Emphasys will now offer a truly integrated payments functionality that will benefit PHAs, tenants, landlords, vendors, and the network of related entities associated with supporting affordable housing. With the beta testing phase successfully completed, we will now begin to migrate additional PHA’s onto our platform, which should lead to increased transactions and volume over the coming months. This is an exciting opportunity for Usio to further penetrate a large and growing vertical market where we are establishing a strong foundation.”