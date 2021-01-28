Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of $226.9 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGRY) (“Surgery Partners”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $30.25 per share. Gross proceeds to Surgery Partners from the offering are expected to be approximately $226.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Surgery Partners. In addition, Surgery Partners has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its common stock, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Surgery Partners. The offering is expected to close on or about February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Surgery Partners intends to use its net proceeds from the public offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, but is not limited to, funding acquisitions, repaying indebtedness, capital expenditures and funding working capital.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 25, 2021 and automatically became effective under SEC rules. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. An electronic copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, when filed, will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained, when available, by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, tel: (888) 603-5847 or KKR at http://ir.kkr.com/ or by emailing kfn.ir@kkr.com or Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., 125 West 55th Street, L-22, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Syndicate Department, telephone: 212-231-0440, or by emailing: MacquarieEquitySyndicateUSA@macquarie.com.