Marrone Bio Appoints Sue Cheung New Chief Financial Officer

Cheung, a certified public accountant, brings to Marrone Bio 28 years of experience in international strategic and financial operations, including financial reporting, forecasting and budgeting; mergers and acquisitions; equity and debt financing; internal controls; and investor relations. Most recently, she was the chief financial officer for QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) for five years, and corporate controller in the eight years before that promotion. Prior to QuickLogic, she has held senior roles at both publicly traded and privately held companies in accounting, finance and operational management, and began her career as an auditor and tax consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, announced today that Suping (Sue) Cheung has been appointed chief financial officer, effective Feb. 18, 2021. She succeeds James Boyd, who previously announced his intention to retire.

“We are delighted to have Sue join our leadership team, and look forward to her contributions to accelerating our global growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash. “Sue’s international experience is the ideal fit for Marrone Bio as we pursue a range of opportunities to cement our leadership in agricultural biologicals, while effectively managing costs and driving toward profitability.”

“I am excited to join Marrone Bio at this important juncture in the company’s evolution, and to carry forward its initiatives to drive operational excellence, global expansion and greater shareholder value,” Cheung said. “Together, we have the opportunity to accelerate our path to profitability and fully deliver on the promise of our technologies and our pipeline.”

As CFO, Cheung will lead Marrone Bio’s global finance organization and will be responsible for accounting, treasury, tax, financial planning and analysis, information technology and investor relations. She will be a member of the company’s executive leadership team.

Cheung is a graduate of Soochow University with a bachelor’s degree in financial management, and holds a master’s in accounting and a doctorate in business administration, both from Florida International University. She also completed the executive program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.