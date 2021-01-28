 

Playtika Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

28.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com. To listen live, participants may register here, or dial into the conference call at (833) 957-2623 or (661) 407-1623 for international callers. Please use conference ID: 1443938

About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

Contact

Investor Contact
Playtika
David Niederman
davidni@playtika.com

Press Contact
The OutCast Agency
Angela Allison
playtika@theoutcastagency.com




