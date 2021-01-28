Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Preliminary Q4 2020 Results for its Royalty Partners and Changes to its Board of Directors

Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership (“Mr. Lube”) generated same-store-sales-growth (“SSSG”) of 1.1% for the Mr. Lube stores in the royalty pool for Q4 2020, compared to SSSG of 2.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (“Q4 2019”). Due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in certain regions and provinces, certain governments have increased restrictions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Q4 2020. Mr. Lube generated SSSG of -4.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to SSSG of 4.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Mr. Lube’s SSSG for the year ended December 31, 2020 was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary recommendations from all levels of government for people to work from home and self-isolate, which resulted in a slow-down in consumer activity across the country. While 2020 represents the first year since 2000 where Mr. Lube did not generate positive SSSG, it was able to generate positive SSSG in 6 of 12 months in 2020.

DIV expects to report that aggregate royalty income and management fees of $4.2 million were generated from Mr. Lube in Q4 2020, flat compared to Q4 2019.

AIR MILES Fourth Quarter Results

DIV expects to report that royalty income of $1.9 million was generated from the AIR MILES licenses in Q4 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million (-9.3%) compared to Q4 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, DIV expects to report royalty income of $7.0 million, a decrease of $0.7 million (-9.4%) compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. DIV’s royalty payment is derived from several AIR MILES metrics, with AIR MILES reward miles issued being the primary metric, and other metrics including AIR MILES reward miles redeemed, service revenue, commissions and promotional items, all of which affect quarterly variability.

Alliance Data Systems Inc. (“ADS”) issued a news release earlier today announcing that: (i) AIR MILES reward miles issued decreased by 8.8% in Q4 2020 and 9.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting a decline in discretionary spending, including credit card spend and delays in promotions by sponsors, and (ii) AIR MILES reward miles redeemed decreased by 30.1% in Q4 2020 and 29.2% for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel-related categories, offset in part by strength from merchandise redemptions. According to ADS, on a sequential basis, AIR MILES reward miles issued and redeemed improved 9% and 22% in Q4 2020 compared to Q3 2020, respectively, reflecting better business conditions than in Q3 2020. ADS also noted that LoyaltyOne is continuing to pivot the AIR MILES reward portfolio to emphasize more non-travel options, which drove higher merchandise redemptions in Q4 2020.