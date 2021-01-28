 

QSAM Biosciences Closes Series B Preferred Private Placement; $2.5 Million in New Capital to Fund Upcoming Clinical Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Austin, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSAM Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: QSAM), a company developing next-generation nuclear medicines for the treatment of cancer and related diseases, announced today the successful closing of its Series B Preferred Stock private placement in the amount of $2.5 million. The offering was led by Checkmate Capital Group, LLC (“Checkmate Capital”), an investment firm based in California focused on biotechnology investments and other technologies.

Proceeds from the Series B offering, which was over-subscribed, are expected to be used primarily to fund the Company’s upcoming clinical trials for its flagship drug candidate Samarium-153-DOTMP (aka CycloSam). The Company expects to file its IND with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) later this quarter to commence Phase 1 trials shortly thereafter.

“We are very pleased with the overwhelming interest in our offering, the proceeds from which will go directly into advancing the development of CycloSam. We are focused on several important value creating milestones in 2021, including commencement of clinical trials for CycloSam for indications that include both primary bone cancer, such as osteosarcoma, and secondary bone cancers that metastasize from the breast, lung, prostate and other areas. This funding will go a long way towards achieving these and other strategic goals,” stated Douglas R. Baum, CEO and Co-Founder of QSAM.

“We are delighted to participate in this offering as a leading shareholder of QSAM. We have been impressed with the unique attributes of CycloSam’s radiologic cancer therapy, which, in animal studies, has demonstrated deep bone penetration followed by rapid exit of radioactive content from the body, as was reinforced by an FDA-approved, compassionate-use single human application,” commented Tom Paschall, CEO of Checkmate Capital. “We have been further impressed with QSAM’s team of experts in nuclear medicine as well as the leading oncology centers with which QSAM is partnered.”

The Series B preferred shares are convertible into an aggregate of approximately 16.6 million common shares and have voting rights alongside the common holders based on this conversion amount. Investors in the offering also received six-month, non-registered warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 5.8 million shares of common stock at $0.35 per share. For its early investment and efforts to support the funding, Checkmate Capital received a 12-month warrant for 475,000 shares at $0.45 per share.

Seite 1 von 3
QSAM Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QSAM Biosciences Closes Series B Preferred Private Placement; $2.5 Million in New Capital to Fund Upcoming Clinical Trials Austin, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QSAM Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: QSAM), a company developing next-generation nuclear medicines for the treatment of cancer and related diseases, announced today the successful closing of its Series B …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
QSAM Biosciences Receives Favorable Safety Results in Study for its Leading Radiopharmaceutical Drug Candidate