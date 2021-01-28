 

mdf commerce announces date of conference call for third quarter of fiscal 2021 financial results

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results.

Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Length: 30 minutes
Dial-in: (877) 407-0782 (toll free) or (201) 689-8567 (international)

A replay of the teleconference will be available until Thursday, February 25, 2021, at midnight Eastern Time through the numbers provided on the Investor Relations section of our website. Please visit our site on February 10, 2021, to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com


