 

Subordinate Voting Shares of Topicus.com Inc. to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 1, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:TOI) announced today that it has fulfilled the final listing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, and that trading of the Company’s subordinate voting shares (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TOI” is expected to begin on February 1, 2021.

The Company also announced today that Jane Holden and Alex Macdonald have been appointed to serve on the Company’s board of directors, and that each will also serve, along with Jamal Baksh, as members of the Company’s audit committee.

Spin-Out Transactions and Dividend-in-Kind

As previously announced, on January 5, 2021, Constellation Software Inc. (“CSI”), acting through its Total Specific Solutions (“TSS”) operating group and its subsidiary TPCS Holding B.V., completed the purchase of 100% of the shares of Topicus.com B.V. (“Topicus”), a Netherlands-based diversified vertical market software provider, from IJssel B.V. In connection with the closing of the acquisition, TSS was spun out of CSI and now operates, together with Topicus, as a separate public company (the “Spin-Out Transactions”).

In connection with the completion of the Spin-Out Transactions, on January 4, 2021, all of CSI’s common shareholders of record on December 28, 2020 received, by way of a dividend-in-kind, 1.859817814 Subordinate Voting Shares for each common share of CSI held.

In connection with these transactions, the Company filed, and obtained a receipt for, a final long form prospectus dated December 18, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Capital Structure of the Company

The Company’s authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of Subordinate Voting Shares, 1 super voting share (the “Super Voting Share”) and an unlimited number of preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”). In addition, the Company’s subsidiary, Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A. (the “Coop”), is authorized to issue an unlimited number of ordinary units and an unlimited number of preference units (together, the “Coop Units”). The Coop Units which are held by holders other than the Company are directly or indirectly, exchangeable for Subordinate Voting Shares.

