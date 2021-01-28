Mexican Gold Welcomes Craig Roberts and Michael Murphy as Technical Advisors

Michael Murphy is a Founder and Director of Torex Gold, responsible for identifying Torex’s Morelos Gold asset from Teck and arranging a +$240-million financing to acquire the asset. Morelos is now in production and produced over 400,000 oz last year.

Craig Roberts is the CEO of New Found Gold and CTO of Palisades Goldcorp, and he has played lead roles in a large number of mining equity financings.

Their collective background in mining, Mexico, and financing of development projects will assist the Company as it moves Las Minas towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.



Craig Roberts stated: “I am very much looking forward to working with the Mexican Gold team and as they move ahead with an initial economic evaluation at Las Minas. Many years of exploration work has led to the definition of a resource sufficient to support a maiden PEA economic evaluation. If the results of this study work are positive, the possibility of establishing an initial mining operation based on the currently defined resource with the potential to expand the scale of operations through further exploration success provides an interesting and exciting path forward for Mexican Gold. I have been involved in financing and advising management at several other successful start-ups of smaller underground mining operations in Mexico that have subsequently undergone significant expansions, and am optimistic that a similar path forward can be pursued at Las Minas.”

Michael Murphy stated: “I also look forward to working with the Mexican Gold team as a technical advisor. The Las Minas gold and copper project is on track to become one of the next exciting exploration and development projects in Mexico, with the right asset and the right team in place.”

Craig Roberts, P.Eng, M.Phil

Craig is currently the CEO of New Found Gold, CTO of Palisades Goldcorp, and the CEO of Ethos Gold. He is a mining engineer with over 35 years of operations, consulting, and investment banking experience. His initial experience included management roles in both construction and development, plus five years in operations at a new underground coal mine in British Columbia. With Wright Engineers and Fluor Corporation he participated in economic studies of underground and open pit base and precious metals mining projects worldwide. As an investment banker with First Marathon Securities, National Bank Financial, PI Financial, and Axemen Resource Capital, he has played lead roles in numerous mining equity financings and in advising management and boards on a significant number of merger and acquisition transactions.