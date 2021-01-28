 

Mexican Gold Welcomes Craig Roberts and Michael Murphy as Technical Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Mexican Gold) (TSXV: MEX) is pleased to announce that Craig Roberts and Michael Murphy have joined the Company as Technical Advisors.

Highlights:

  • Michael Murphy is a Founder and Director of Torex Gold, responsible for identifying Torex’s Morelos Gold asset from Teck and arranging a +$240-million financing to acquire the asset. Morelos is now in production and produced over 400,000 oz last year.
  • Craig Roberts is the CEO of New Found Gold and CTO of Palisades Goldcorp, and he has played lead roles in a large number of mining equity financings.
  • Their collective background in mining, Mexico, and financing of development projects will assist the Company as it moves Las Minas towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Craig Roberts stated: “I am very much looking forward to working with the Mexican Gold team and as they move ahead with an initial economic evaluation at Las Minas. Many years of exploration work has led to the definition of a resource sufficient to support a maiden PEA economic evaluation. If the results of this study work are positive, the possibility of establishing an initial mining operation based on the currently defined resource with the potential to expand the scale of operations through further exploration success provides an interesting and exciting path forward for Mexican Gold. I have been involved in financing and advising management at several other successful start-ups of smaller underground mining operations in Mexico that have subsequently undergone significant expansions, and am optimistic that a similar path forward can be pursued at Las Minas.”

Michael Murphy stated: “I also look forward to working with the Mexican Gold team as a technical advisor. The Las Minas gold and copper project is on track to become one of the next exciting exploration and development projects in Mexico, with the right asset and the right team in place.”

Craig Roberts, P.Eng, M.Phil

Craig is currently the CEO of New Found Gold, CTO of Palisades Goldcorp, and the CEO of Ethos Gold. He is a mining engineer with over 35 years of operations, consulting, and investment banking experience. His initial experience included management roles in both construction and development, plus five years in operations at a new underground coal mine in British Columbia. With Wright Engineers and Fluor Corporation he participated in economic studies of underground and open pit base and precious metals mining projects worldwide. As an investment banker with First Marathon Securities, National Bank Financial, PI Financial, and Axemen Resource Capital, he has played lead roles in numerous mining equity financings and in advising management and boards on a significant number of merger and acquisition transactions.

Seite 1 von 2
Mexican Gold Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mexican Gold Welcomes Craig Roberts and Michael Murphy as Technical Advisors VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Mexican Gold”) (TSXV: MEX) is pleased to announce that Craig Roberts and Michael Murphy have joined the Company as Technical Advisors. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Mexican Gold Engages JDS Energy & Mining for a Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Las Minas Project
21.01.21
Mexican Gold Intersects 21m of 9.82 g/t AuEq and 52m of 3.17 g/t AuEq in Step Out Drilling at El Dorado, Las Minas
18.01.21
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
13.01.21
Mexican Gold Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
34
Mexican Gold Corp - früher Source Exploration