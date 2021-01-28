ATW TECH provides an update on recent events in its operations and its opportunities
MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: ATW), a technology company recognized for its CRTC Canadian
operator license (payment solutions and telephone billing) and intellectual property such as Option.vote (a multi-method survey and polling voting platform) and Semeon Analytics Inc., its latest
acquisition (an AI platform for high-precision text analytics in high-end industries), provides an update on recent events and operations from the first quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of
2021.
• 1st quarter – 2020
- Conversion by Groupe Gestion G5 Inc., a company owned by Mr. André Imbeau, of its $2,000,000 convertible loan in consideration of 20,000,000 common shares of the Company issued at a price of $0.10 per share, representing an annual interest savings of $200,000, as announced in a press release dated February 12, 2020.
- Change in the composition of the board of directors with the appointment of two new directors, Mr. Louis Lessard and Mr. Carlos Bedran, as announced in a press release dated February 12, 2020.
- The Company announced, in a press release dated March 12, 2020, its intention to open a private placement for 12M to 30M units at a price of $0.05 per unit for a potential gross proceed ranging from $0.6M to $1.5M.
• 2nd quarter – 2020
- Internal reorganization of the Company following the adoption of measures by the government to fight COVID-19 which, among other things, led to the introduction of remote working for employees. This was implemented by establishing clear objectives and procedures while promoting the use of video conferencing systems, both for clients and for the management of the Company's employees, the latter which were able to meet client expectations in the context of the pandemic.
- The Company has completed Option.vote's new interface in order to meet growing customer demand and increase transaction volumes in synergy with its online payment solutions.
• 3rd quarter – 2020
- Signature of a letter of intent to acquire Semeon Analytics Inc., an artificial intelligence company, as announced in a press release dated October 1, 2020.
- Signature of a letter of intent for a $1.5M private placement with private investors, as announced in a press release dated October 1, 2020.
• 4th quarter – 2020
- Signature of new contracts with Option.vote's new platform in synergy with the Company’s Canadian operator license.
- Closing of the above-mentioned private placement and the acquisition of Semeon Analytics Inc., as announced in a press release dated November 9, 2020.
• 1st quarter – 2021
