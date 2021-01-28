 

ATW TECH provides an update on recent events in its operations and its opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: ATW), a technology company recognized for its CRTC Canadian operator license (payment solutions and telephone billing) and intellectual property such as Option.vote (a multi-method survey and polling voting platform) and Semeon Analytics Inc., its latest acquisition (an AI platform for high-precision text analytics in high-end industries), provides an update on recent events and operations from the first quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

•  1st quarter – 2020

  • Conversion by Groupe Gestion G5 Inc., a company owned by Mr. André Imbeau, of its $2,000,000 convertible loan in consideration of 20,000,000 common shares of the Company issued at a price of $0.10 per share, representing an annual interest savings of $200,000, as announced in a press release dated February 12, 2020.
  • Change in the composition of the board of directors with the appointment of two new directors, Mr. Louis Lessard and Mr. Carlos Bedran, as announced in a press release dated February 12, 2020.
  • The Company announced, in a press release dated March 12, 2020, its intention to open a private placement for 12M to 30M units at a price of $0.05 per unit for a potential gross proceed ranging from $0.6M to $1.5M.

•  2nd quarter – 2020

  • Internal reorganization of the Company following the adoption of measures by the government to fight COVID-19 which, among other things, led to the introduction of remote working for employees. This was implemented by establishing clear objectives and procedures while promoting the use of video conferencing systems, both for clients and for the management of the Company's employees, the latter which were able to meet client expectations in the context of the pandemic.
  • The Company has completed Option.vote's new interface in order to meet growing customer demand and increase transaction volumes in synergy with its online payment solutions.

•  3rd quarter – 2020

  • Signature of a letter of intent to acquire Semeon Analytics Inc., an artificial intelligence company, as announced in a press release dated October 1, 2020.
  • Signature of a letter of intent for a $1.5M private placement with private investors, as announced in a press release dated October 1, 2020.

•  4th quarter – 2020

  • Signature of new contracts with Option.vote's new platform in synergy with the Company’s Canadian operator license.
  • Closing of the above-mentioned private placement and the acquisition of Semeon Analytics Inc., as announced in a press release dated November 9, 2020.

•  1st quarter – 2021

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATW TECH provides an update on recent events in its operations and its opportunities MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: ATW), a technology company recognized for its CRTC Canadian operator license (payment solutions and telephone billing) and intellectual property such as Option.vote …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board