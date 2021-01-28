 

Verizon becomes a leading corporate buyer of U.S. renewable energy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Six new Renewable Energy Purchase Agreements (REPAs) bring total to 13, totaling nearly 1.7 gigawatts of projected renewable energy capacity

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a little over a year, Verizon has become one of the largest corporate buyers of U.S. renewable energy, entering into thirteen long-term renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs) totaling nearly 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity since December 2019, including six REPAs relating to 845 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity since September 2020. These six new agreements, like the earlier REPAs, are virtual power purchase agreements and are expected to help finance the powering of six new solar facilities that are under development. The agreements are part of Verizon’s ongoing efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations (scope 1 and 2) by 2035, a key commitment of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement. 

As part of its most recent efforts, Verizon entered into three 15-year REPAs with Invenergy for an aggregate of 525 MW of capacity. The generation will come from three solar projects: one 250 MW project located in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) regional market, and two projects totaling 275 MW located in the Pennsylvania Jersey Maryland (PJM) Interconnection regional market. All of the projects are expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

In addition, Verizon entered into a 15-year REPA with Lightsource bp for an aggregate of 152.5 MW of capacity. The facility, located in the PJM Interconnection regional market, is expected to be fully operational in late 2022.

Verizon also entered into a 15-year REPA with EDF Renewables for an aggregate of 92.5 MW of capacity. The facility, located in the PJM Interconnection regional market, is expected to be fully operational in late 2022.

Lastly, Verizon also entered into a 15-year REPA with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC for an aggregate of 75 MW of capacity. The facility, located in the PJM Interconnection regional market, is expected to be fully operational in late 2023.

“Last year, Verizon issued its second $1 billion green bond, which will be used to fund long-term REPAs that support the construction of solar and wind facilities. These facilities will bring new renewable energy to the grids that power our networks,” said James Gowen, Verizon’s chief sustainability officer and vice president, supply chain operations. “Verizon is committed to supporting the transition to a greener grid by making substantial investments in renewable energy.”

Verizon’s other REPAs, which it announced earlier in 2020, relate to an aggregate of more than 840 MW of renewable energy under development in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. These REPAs, together with those described above, total nearly 1.7 GW of projected renewable energy capacity and are expected to reduce carbon emissions by an amount equivalent to removing more than 630,000 passenger vehicles from the road on an annual basis.1 In addition to its REPAs, the company is committed to its goal of installing an additional 24 MW of on-site green energy at its facilities by 2025.

1 https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gases-equivalencies-calculator-c ...

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
Eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317

Kim Ancin
kimberly.ancin@verizon.com
908.559.3227


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon becomes a leading corporate buyer of U.S. renewable energy Six new Renewable Energy Purchase Agreements (REPAs) bring total to 13, totaling nearly 1.7 gigawatts of projected renewable energy capacityBASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a little over a year, Verizon has become one of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
U.S. business leaders believe 5G will aid recovery from economic impact of COVID-19
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stagnation - Berichtssaison ohne klaren Trend
26.01.21
Aktien New York: Dow legt nach Quartalszahlen etwas zu - S&P 500 schafft Rekord
26.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kaum Bewegung nach Quartalszahlen - S&P 500 mit Rekord
26.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow etwas höher erwartet - Zahlreiche Quartalsberichte
26.01.21
Verizon ist optimistisch für 2021
26.01.21
Verizon breaks record as the most awarded brand for J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality
26.01.21
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
25.01.21
Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plan now offers 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide
25.01.21
Verizon offers new Complete Business Bundle to aide small businesses recovery

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN