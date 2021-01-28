Silver Bull Announces Maiden NI 43-101 Resource of 2.33 Million Ounces of Gold & 476 Thousand Tonnes of Copper in the “Indicated” Category, and 1.56 Million Ounces of Gold & 220 Thousand Tonnes of Copper in the “Inferred” Category at the Beskauga Copper-G
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (“Silver Bull”) is pleased to announce its maiden Mineral Resource estimate on the
Beskauga copper-gold project completed by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd (“CSA Global”). Highlights of the Mineral Resource report include:
An open pit-constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 207 million tonnes grading 0.35 g/t gold, 0.23% copper and 1.09 g/t silver for 2.33 million ounces of gold, 476.1 thousand tonnes of
copper, & 7.25 million ounces of silver.
An open pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 147 million tonnes grading 0.33 g/t gold, 0.15% copper and 1.02 g/t silver for 1.56 million ounces of gold, 220.5 thousand tonnes of
copper, & 4.82 million ounces of silver.
The constraining pit was optimised and calculated using a NSR cut-off based on a price of: $1,500/oz for gold, $2.80/lb for copper, $17.25/oz for silver, and with an average recovery of
81.7% for copper and 51.8% for both gold and silver.
Beskauga Resource: The Beskauga resource was estimated from 118 diamond drill holes, totalling 45,605.8 meters drilled between 2007 and 2017 by the private Swiss company, Copperbelt AG. Holes were drilled from surface using an HQ or NQ sized core diameter and varied in depth between 150m to 815m. The estimated Mineral Resource is shown in the table below.
Table 1. Pit-constrained Mineral Resource estimate for the Beskauga copper-gold project
Category
|Tonnage (Mt)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Au (Moz)
|Cu (Kt)
|Ag (Moz)
|Indicated
|207
|0.23
|0.35
|1.09
|2.33
|476.1
|7.25
|Inferred
|147
|0.15
|0.33
|1.02
|1.56
|220.5
|4.82
Notes:
- An NSR $/t cut-off of $5.70/t was used, and the NSR formula is: NSR $/t = (38.137+11.612 x Cu%) x Cu% + (19.18 + 12.322 x Au g/t) x Au g/t + (0.07 + 0.0517 x Ag g/t) x Ag g/t
- The NSR formula incorporates variable recovery formulae. Average copper recovery was 81.7% copper and 51.8% for both gold and silver.
- Metal prices considered were $2.80/lb copper, $1,500/oz gold and $17.25/oz silver.
- The Resource is stated within a pit shell that considers a 1.25 factor above the metal prices.
- Mineral Resources are estimated and reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted 10 May 2014.
- The Mineral Resource is not believed to be materially affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other relevant factors
- These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.
- The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this MRE are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as Indicated or Measured; however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
In order to address the potential for eventual economic extraction in an open pit context, the reported Mineral Resources fall within an optimized Lerch-Grossman pit shell that uses a gold price of US$1,500/oz, a copper price of US$2.80, and a silver price of US$17.25 with an average recovery of copper at 81.7% and gold and silver of 51.8%.
