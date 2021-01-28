Bombardier Takes Next Steps in its Smart Link Plus Connected Aircraft Program, Now Booking In-service Aircraft for Smart Link Plus Box Installs

Free-of-charge Smart Link Plus box enables operators to make data-driven decisions and maximize operational efficiency

Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft customers can book Smart Link Plus box installation from mid-2021 across Bombardier Service Centre network

Subscribers benefit from exclusive, user-friendly data visualization tool, accessible from any personal electronic device

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the latest advancements in its comprehensive Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program. Effective immediately, operators of Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft can reserve their exclusive appointment at a Bombardier Service Centre for the installation of the free-of-charge* Smart Link Plus box as early as mid-2021. Installations for additional Challenger and Global aircraft to follow.



With Smart Link Plus, Bombardier customers will have the unique ability to make real-time data-driven decisions in-flight to effectively dispatch, troubleshoot and track their aircraft service needs. The Smart Link Plus box is an advanced Health Monitoring Unit developed exclusively for Bombardier aircraft in collaboration with GE Aviation. It generates crucial aircraft data that enables flight and maintenance crews to quickly and efficiently prioritize and proactively troubleshoot essential fault notifications on aircraft with in-flight alerts, increasing an aircraft’s operational efficiency.

“Bombardier business aircraft customers deserve the most effective and comprehensive technology available to maximize the value of their precious aviation assets – and Smart Link Plus delivers on this promise,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier Aviation. “As this innovative program continues to evolve, more Bombardier aircraft customers will benefit from the attributes it provides, helping them make concrete maintenance decisions by leveraging fleet-wide big data.”

The Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program, including the Smart Link Plus box, was first introduced on the Bombardier flagship Global 7500 aircraft and customers continue to benefit from its advanced data-driven capabilities. More than 95% of current Global 7500 aircraft customers have enrolled in Smart Link Plus services, and Bombardier has full confidence the program will successfully transition to other aircraft in its Challenger and Global fleets.