 

Bombardier Takes Next Steps in its Smart Link Plus Connected Aircraft Program, Now Booking In-service Aircraft for Smart Link Plus Box Installs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

  • Free-of-charge Smart Link Plus box enables operators to make data-driven decisions and maximize operational efficiency
  • Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft customers can book Smart Link Plus box installation from mid-2021 across Bombardier Service Centre network
  • Subscribers benefit from exclusive, user-friendly data visualization tool, accessible from any personal electronic device

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the latest advancements in its comprehensive Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program. Effective immediately, operators of Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft can reserve their exclusive appointment at a Bombardier Service Centre for the installation of the free-of-charge* Smart Link Plus box as early as mid-2021. Installations for additional Challenger and Global aircraft to follow.

With Smart Link Plus, Bombardier customers will have the unique ability to make real-time data-driven decisions in-flight to effectively dispatch, troubleshoot and track their aircraft service needs. The Smart Link Plus box is an advanced Health Monitoring Unit developed exclusively for Bombardier aircraft in collaboration with GE Aviation. It generates crucial aircraft data that enables flight and maintenance crews to quickly and efficiently prioritize and proactively troubleshoot essential fault notifications on aircraft with in-flight alerts, increasing an aircraft’s operational efficiency.

“Bombardier business aircraft customers deserve the most effective and comprehensive technology available to maximize the value of their precious aviation assets – and Smart Link Plus delivers on this promise,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier Aviation. “As this innovative program continues to evolve, more Bombardier aircraft customers will benefit from the attributes it provides, helping them make concrete maintenance decisions by leveraging fleet-wide big data.”

The Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program, including the Smart Link Plus box, was first introduced on the Bombardier flagship Global 7500 aircraft and customers continue to benefit from its advanced data-driven capabilities. More than 95% of current Global 7500 aircraft customers have enrolled in Smart Link Plus services, and Bombardier has full confidence the program will successfully transition to other aircraft in its Challenger and Global fleets.

Seite 1 von 4


Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier Takes Next Steps in its Smart Link Plus Connected Aircraft Program, Now Booking In-service Aircraft for Smart Link Plus Box Installs Free-of-charge Smart Link Plus box enables operators to make data-driven decisions and maximize operational efficiencyChallenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft customers can book Smart Link Plus box installation from mid-2021 across Bombardier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its factory in Bruges
21.01.21
Bombardier and GTS Rail strengthen their long-term partnership by increasing GTS’s TRAXX locomotive fleet
19.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
18.01.21
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
15.01.21
Bombardier to overhaul 143 TWINDEXX double-deck coaches for Israel Railways
13.01.21
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on Transilien’s N-Line
13.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 16 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
12.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture begins assembling the first automated people mover vehicle for Hong Kong International Airport
11.01.21
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
04.01.21
Bombardier Announces Completion of Previously Announced Acquisition and Gains Full Ownership of Aircraft Service Centre in Berlin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
615
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)