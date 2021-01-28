 

Beyond Visual Line Of Sight (BVLOS) Drone Market Could Exceed $34 Billion By 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 15:20  |  44   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drones are flown beyond the visual range of the operator, helping them cover greater distances. The civil and commercial segment of the market includes the use of the autonomous BVLOS drones for various purposes, including package delivery, critical infrastructure inspection, aerial surveying and mapping, mining, construction, precision agriculture, firefighting, search and rescue, and in other uses by the law enforcement agencies. The market is gaining traction, as the applications of these autonomous BVLOS drones are increasing, in tandem with the increasing need for enhancing efficiency and industrial productivity. A report from ResearchAndMarkets said that the autonomous BVLOS drone industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.91% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. However, another report from BIS Research added to that projection saying that the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone market generated revenue of $18.87 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The market is projected to reach $34.65 billion by 2029.  Active tech companies in the markets this week include FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: PLRTF) (CSE: PRT), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY).

Yet another report from Mordor Intelligence said: "Currently, the military segment has the largest market share in the autonomous BVLOS drones market. Autonomous drones are being used for various purposes in the military, like aerial warfare and ISR applications. The revenues have been higher from the military segment, as militaries mostly use large UAVs with higher unit prices. In addition to the existing models of autonomous BVLOS drones, new drones are also being produced. The use of autonomous BVLOS drones was mainly limited to the military in the past. However, presently, these drones are being vigorously adopted for commercial purposes, for aerial mapping, surveying, and inspection purposes over long distances. In addition, the increasing demand for last-mile drone delivery is boosting the autonomous BVLOS drones market in the civil and commercial sector, which is expected to propel the segment to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period."

