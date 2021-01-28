 

SHL Acknowledged for Excellence in Talent Solutions Across Greater China and Singapore

SHL Wins Seven Awards From HR Leaders, Acknowledging Excellence in Providing The Best Talent Solutions On The Market

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the global leader in people science and people answers, swept the award circuit in Greater China and Singapore in 2020 as the company was acknowledged for its excellence in providing the best talent solutions available on the market.

SHL Logo

SHL has a suite of award-winning Talent Solutions that maximize workforce potential through data-driven people insights, an unmatched portfolio of products, engaging experiences built on science and a team of global experts.  

Learn more about SHL's Talent Solutions on shl.com.

"We are overwhelmed and proud to be recognized by industry leaders across Greater China and Singapore during one of the most difficult years the world has experienced in recent history," said Anthony Liu, SHL's Managing Director for Asia. "These awards reflect SHL's continued commitment to our customers in Greater China and Singapore."

Top HR recognized SHL with two awards in 2020. The first, awarded in May, was Top 100 Human Resource Service Providers in China as recognition for the company's brand, revenue, quality of service, development potential, operation efficiency, and scale of business.

The second, awarded in December, was the Best Talent Assessment Provider of the Year for the innovative products, services and contributions to the progress of the HR services industry in China.

HREC also gave two awards to SHL in 2020. The first, presented in September, was for the top 2020 China Recruitment Assessment Solution Provider. This award is granted based on the survey responses of HR leaders from 616 companies across China, who chose SHL for the company's professional services, the credibility of its people science, and its influence on the HR industry overall.

The second award, presented in December, was the 2020 China Leadership Development Solution Providers. Winners of this award are chosen by HR leaders from 368 companies across China. They recognized SHL for its brand awareness, market share, and Net Promoter Score.

HROOT acknowledged SHL in April for its performance in executive capability, executive efficiency, business strategy and customer dimension by awarding the company with the Best Talent Testing Service Provider in Greater China (Foreign Company).

Human Resources Online in Singapore awarded SHL as the Best Psychometric Testing Provider (bronze winner) in November. The magazine noted that "SHL successfully provides insights into a candidate's personality and future behavior on a consistent basis and helps match the candidate with the employer's culture and environment."

Finally, HRflag presented SHL with the NewFlag Award in December for its new RemoteWorkQ product, acknowledging SHL for its originality and creativity of concept, quality, experience, and customer value.

To learn more about SHL's recent awards, visit www.shl.com.

About SHL 
SHL's science and technology maximizes the potential of your company's greatest asset – your people. From Talent Acquisition to Talent Management, we help you create the diverse, agile, and innovative workforce you need to succeed in an unpredictable environment.

SHL's data driven people insights allow businesses to accurately and objectively identify potential and fit. Its unmatched portfolio of products, driven by a team of over 300 people scientists, helps measure skill, personality, motivation, job fit, and behavior. SHL delivers engaging experiences built on science, which are all delivered through global expert services.

One platform for all your people answers. www.shl.com

Contact 
Kristina Iniguez
PR@shl.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997807/SHL_Logo.jpg



