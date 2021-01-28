 

Ventev Awarded Patent for Innovative Outdoor Wireless Bollard

Ventev, the manufacturing unit of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, announced it was awarded a new patent for the innovative design of its Outdoor Wireless Bollard.

Ventev’s aesthetically-pleasing Outdoor Wireless Bollard enables seamless Wi-Fi and wireless communications in outdoor environments such as courtyards, walkways, and campuses. This compact bollard offers 70 inches of mounting space, more than any other wireless bollard on the market, and is constructed of RF-transparent, UV-resistant fiberglass and polycarbonate to protect and secure Wi-Fi access points, antennas, switches, media converters, and power supplies. The bollard has a unique internal structure that provides significantly higher strength and resistance to external forces than competing products. This makes installing network equipment, including Cisco and Aruba access points as well as most other access points and radios, simple, secure, and flexible.

“We are thrilled with this most recent addition to our growing list of patents, attesting to Ventev’s sustained innovation in the wireless infrastructure industry and unique product development skills,” said Thad Lowe, General Manager of Ventev. “Our in-house engineers and design experts work diligently to understand our customers, the industry, and gaps in the market to develop new, unique products that answer the most dynamic challenges while providing added benefits you can’t get anywhere else. At Ventev, wireless innovation and design is at the core of our business, which we will continue to emphasize in years to come.”

About Ventev

Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies Inc., engineers and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS, and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, choose Ventev to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventev.com/infra or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
TESSCO Technologies Schedules Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
19.01.21
Tessco Announces Addition of Kathleen McLean and Tim Bryan to Board of Directors
12.01.21
TESSCO Technologies and Mr. Robert Barnhill Issue Joint Statement