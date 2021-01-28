 

AECOM receives a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

28.01.2021   

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and been designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality in the United States. The CEI is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees. The perfect score puts AECOM among the top-ranked firms within the engineering and construction sector for a fourth year.

“We’re honored that the HRC Foundation has recognized our ongoing commitment to fostering an equitable, diverse and inclusive culture where every voice is heard and respected,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “I strongly believe that it is all of our employees’ differences that make AECOM better and more innovative, which creates a stronger culture and improved outcomes for our clients.”

AECOM’s culture of equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) enables it to better anticipate client needs, understand the challenges facing the communities it serves, drive innovation that propels the industry forward and realize its purpose of delivering a better world. The company continues to take action by engaging employees globally to understand regional ED&I opportunities, building leadership accountability and expanding recruitment efforts to ensure a workforce reflective of the communities it serves.

“We're proud of our continued designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality as a reflection of the work we've achieved to advance equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Shirley Adams, AECOM’s chief human resources officer. “Looking ahead, we know there is even more we can do, and I am passionate about creating an environment where our people feel they belong and have the support to realize their full potential.”

Employers earning top ratings took concrete steps to ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families in the form of comprehensive policies, benefits and practices. The CEI rating criteria have four key pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

The Human Rights Campaign and Foundation together serve as America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ equality. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all. The CEI criteria reflect leading policies, benefits and practices for the LGBTQ workforce and their families in the United States. For more information on this year’s CEI report, visit: https://www.hrc.org/cei.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

