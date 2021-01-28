 

Record Annual and Quarterly Net Income from Robust SBA PPP Program

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $9.3 million or $1.14 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $6.0 million or $0.74 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased net interest income as a result of PPP loans outstanding and forgiven during the quarter. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 net income associated with the PPP program was $3.8 million or $0.47 per fully diluted share. For the year ending December 31, 2020, net income was $28.8 million or $3.54 per fully diluted share, compared to $22.1 million or $2.73 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020 net income associated with the PPP program was $8.7 million or $1.07 per fully diluted share.

“Our record earnings for the fourth quarter and year were realized despite the pandemic and a challenging economic environment. Our commitment, year in and year out, is to continue disciplined loan underwriting while serving our clients. The success of this strategy is represented by solid credit results at year end as reflected in no past dues, low classified loans and only 0.02% of net loan charge-offs for the year. Net non-PPP loan volumes increased in the fourth quarter at an annualized rate of 6% after being sluggish for most of the year. Deposits continued to exhibit very strong growth finishing the year up $1 billion or 46%. In the fourth quarter deposits increased at an annualized rate of 16%, while PPP was the primary driver, a significant number of new client relationships in 2020 also contributed to this robust growth. Our pipeline of new business is strong as we enter 2021.”

“Participation in PPP was significant in 2020 to not only the Bank but also for our customer base who were able to retain an estimated 50,000 employees. Our expectation is to have 80% of current PPP loans forgiven in the first half of 2021, additionally we are already accepting applications for PPP2 loans. Income related to PPP will help bridge net income from the pressure on the net interest margin until higher interest rates are realized. Nonetheless, growth in quality loans will contribute to solid and sustainable core earnings increasing over the long term no matter the interest rate environment,” said Leon Blankstein, ABB’s President, CEO and Director.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, net income was $9.3 million or $1.14 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $7.9 million or $0.97 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income for the fourth quarter was $25.3 million, an 8% increase over the third quarter of 2020 as interest and realized deferred fees on PPP loans increased by $1.6 million driven by PPP loan forgiveness. This was partially offset by lower rates on non-PPP loans. For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the cost of deposits was 0.06%, representing a 0.01% decline from the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, interest income on the securities portfolio increased by $310,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 as excess liquidity was deployed into investment securities. For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, there was no provision for loan losses compared with $450,000 in the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.52% at December 31, 2020, representing a 0.02% decline from September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.00% compared to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the net interest margin was 2.90% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.06% for the third quarter of 2020. Early in the fourth quarter, the PPP loan portfolio was converted to a five year contractual life with the remaining deferred fees amortized over the adjusted remaining life. Without the acceleration of fees on forgiveness, the yield on PPP loans was 1.42% for the fourth quarter. The reduction in the net interest margin compared to the prior year is due to lower market interest rates and the impact of PPP loans. As of December 31, 2020, approximately 43% of the Bank’s variable-rate loans are indexed to prime and 76% of these loans are at or above interest rate floors.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 by $5.1 million, or 25.4%, and compared to the third quarter of 2020 by $1.9 million, or 8.3%. This was primarily due to the accelerated realization of net deferred PPP processing fees in the fourth quarter as 20% of PPP loans were forgiven compared to the third quarter of 2020 where the fee was being amortized over the shorter two year contractual life. The Bank’s core funding continues to be a strength with the cost of deposits at 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 0.24% for same period a year ago.

On a year-to-date basis, net interest income was $90.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $78.3 million for the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to participation in PPP which generated pre-tax income of $12.3 million in 2020.

(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts)

As of or For the
year ended:

As of or For the three months
ended:

December 2020

December 2020

September 2020

PPP Loans, net

$

551,190

$

551,190

$

688,336

 

1% Coupon Interest

$

4,744

$

1,604

$

1,759

Amortized fees

 

4,332

 

640

 

2,078

Accelerated fees

 

3,198

 

3,198

 

-

Total PPP loan income

$

12,274

$

5,442

$

3,837

Total PPP loan income after tax

$

8,677

$

3,847

$

2,712

Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted

$

1.07

$

0.47

$

0.33

As of January 23, 2021, approximately 22% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 21% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process and approximately 56% of balances have yet to apply for forgiveness.

Non Interest Income

Non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million, representing an increase of $428,000 or 30% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $288,000 or 18% from the quarter a year ago. This was primarily due to the fluctuation in Bank/Corporate owned life insurance income as a result of the increase/decrease in the value of the policies that are invested in mutual funds.

For the year, deposit fees increased $491,000 from a year ago due to growth in commercial business customers and lower earnings credit. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Non-interest income decreased as a result of a decline in gains on sale of SBA loans. Since mid-2019, the Bank has added most SBA loan originations to its loan portfolio.

Non Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago. This was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million for the year as a result of increased bonus payments reflecting PPP forgiveness, expenses related to the deferred compensation plan (DCP) as a result of the market performance of DCP investment balances, and higher base salaries. The efficiency ratio declined to 54% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 59% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, total non-interest expense increased $948,000 compared to the third quarter of 2020. For the quarter, non-interest expense increased primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $721,000 and an increase in professional services of $355,000. This was offset by a decrease in the FDIC assessment of $138,000. The efficiency ratio declined to 54% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 55% for the third quarter of 2020.

For the year ending December 31, 2020, total non-interest expense increased $3.4 million or 7% compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits and professional services which includes the services of an accounting firm to assist clients with PPP forgiveness. The efficiency ratio declined to 56% for 2020 compared to 60% for 2019.

Full time equivalent employees at December 31, 2020 were 194 compared to 195 a year ago. Full time equivalent employees were 193 at September 30, 2020. For 2020, the average number of full time equivalent employees has increased by three over the prior year. The Bank has 33 relationship managers in seven offices, an increase over year end of two and the prior quarter of one. The higher mix of relationship managers to back office personnel is from the benefit of technology implementations that continue in 2021.

Balance Sheet

From December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, total assets increased $1.1 billion, or 44%, to $3.5 billion, with the majority of the increase attributable to PPP. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $22 million, to $1.5 billion from prior year-end as CRE loans increased by $114 million which was offset by a $103 million decline in C&I line utilization. At December 31, 2020, the utilization rate for the Bank’s commercial lines of credit was 25% compared to 27% at September 30, 2020 and 35% at December 31, 2019.

The Bank purchased $184 million of securities consisting mainly of municipal and U.S. Agency mortgage-backed securities during the fourth quarter with an estimated weighted average yield of 1.64%. The duration of the securities portfolio increased from 2.4 to 3.3 years from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020.

During 2020, total deposits grew by $1 billion with a majority of the increase attributable to the proceeds of PPP loans and new deposit relationships of approximately $266 million. At December 31, 2020, the tangible common equity ratio was 7.17%; excluding PPP loans, the tangible common equity ratio was 8.54%.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets declined from $2.6 million at September 30, 2020 to $2.4 million at December 31, 2020, representing 0.08% of total assets (excluding PPP loans). The Bank continues to have no Other Real Estate Owned. Loans that were past due, criticized and classifieds represented 0.00%, 6.74%, and 0.92%, respectively of total loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.07%, 8.56%, and 1.32%, respectively of total loans at September 30, 2020 (excluding PPP loans in all periods). As of December 31, 2020 the Bank had one $2.4 million commercial loan on non-accrual status with a specific allowance and one impaired loan relationship with a $217,000 specific reserve. As of December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $22.9 million, or 1.52% of total loans (excluding PPP loans); compared to 1.4% at December 31, 2019. All PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and as such, no allowance for loan losses is allocated to these loans. The Bank is required to adopt CECL, or Current Expected Credit Loss, on January 1, 2023. During 2020, the Bank recorded $548,000 of loan charge-offs on two commercial loans and recoveries of $91,000, representing 0.02% of net loan charge offs as a percentage of average loans. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank realized no loan charge-offs.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank established a loan payment deferment program to assist its customers who are experiencing short-term financial or operational problems. As of December 31, 2020, there were four loans with a total principal balance of $5.6 million (0.3% of total loans) on a loan payment deferment program of which there is one loan that received a second deferral modification. As of September 30, 2020, there were six loans with a total principal balance of $19.8 million (0.9% of total loans) on a loan payment deferment program; the peak was June 30, 2020 with $94 million (4% of total loans) on the loan payment deferral program. At the time of origination, the loans currently granted deferrals were underwritten with a 53% average loan-to-value ratio. Two loans are backed by commercial real estate of which one is owner occupied. All payment deferrals granted to-date meet applicable requirements to continue accruing interest. As of December 31, 2020, all clients whose deferral concluded during the quarter resumed their scheduled payments.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting the national economy; the ultimate length and severity of its impact on the Bank’s customers are uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

American Business Bank
Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
 
BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
 
 
 

December

 

September

 

December

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks

$

44,334

 

$

69,786

 

$

31,673

 

Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

 

201,719

 

 

64,660

 

 

45,202

 

 
Investment Securities:
US Agencies

 

228,102

 

 

230,637

 

 

284,032

 

Mortgage Backed Securities

 

419,393

 

 

359,974

 

 

292,126

 

State and Municipals

 

279,045

 

 

243,933

 

 

78,520

 

US Treasuries

 

-

 

 

10,044

 

 

10,009

 

Corporate Bonds

 

12,725

 

 

12,480

 

 

19,805

 

Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value

 

939,265

 

 

857,068

 

 

684,492

 

State and Municipals Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost

 

143,229

 

 

91,717

 

 

86,707

 

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost

 

10,864

 

 

10,864

 

 

10,356

 

Total Investment Securities

 

1,093,358

 

 

959,649

 

 

781,555

 

Loans Receivable:
Commercial Real Estate

 

1,095,811

 

 

1,047,100

 

 

982,070

 

Commercial and Industrial

 

333,021

 

 

362,258

 

 

423,868

 

SBA Payroll Protection Program

 

551,190

 

 

688,336

 

 

-

 

Residential Real Estate

 

76,483

 

 

74,170

 

 

76,481

 

Installment and Other

 

4,405

 

 

4,131

 

 

4,959

 

Total Loans Receivable

 

2,060,910

 

 

2,175,995

 

 

1,487,378

 

Allowance for Loan Losses

 

(22,931

)

 

(22,910

)

 

(20,824

)

Loans Receivable, Net

 

2,037,979

 

 

2,153,085

 

 

1,466,554

 

Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net

 

7,857

 

 

8,145

 

 

9,023

 

Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance

 

27,738

 

 

27,013

 

 

26,448

 

Other Assets

 

41,277

 

 

39,041

 

 

41,456

 

Total Assets

$

3,454,262

 

$

3,321,379

 

$

2,401,911

 

 
Liabilities:
Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

$

1,686,091

 

$

1,658,673

 

$

1,083,705

 

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

258,950

 

 

228,585

 

 

215,730

 

Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

1,191,591

 

 

1,124,329

 

 

827,713

 

Certificates of Deposit

 

35,778

 

 

36,981

 

 

37,712

 

Total Deposits

 

3,172,410

 

 

3,048,568

 

 

2,164,860

 

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Other Liabilities

 

34,014

 

 

36,822

 

 

30,386

 

Total Liabilities

$

3,206,424

 

$

3,085,390

 

$

2,195,246

 

 
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock

$

166,263

 

$

165,789

 

$

163,872

 

Retained Earnings

 

75,557

 

 

66,233

 

 

46,784

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss)

 

6,018

 

 

3,967

 

 

(3,991

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

247,838

 

$

235,989

 

$

206,665

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

3,454,262

 

$

3,321,379

 

$

2,401,911

 

 
Standby Letters of Credit

$

33,469

 

$

35,131

 

$

39,513

 

 
Per Share Information:
Common Shares Outstanding

 

7,942,368

 

 

7,926,833

 

 

7,850,171

 

Book Value Per Share

$

31.20

 

$

29.77

 

$

26.33

 

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

31.20

 

$

29.77

 

$

26.33

 

American Business Bank
Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
 
INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
 
 
For the three months ended:

December

 

September

 

December

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Interest Income:
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

21,339

$

19,793

 

$

17,021

Interest on Investment Securities

 

4,358

 

4,048

 

 

3,942

Interest on Interest Earning Deposits
in Other Financial Institutions

 

77

 

71

 

 

530

Total Interest Income

 

25,774

 

23,912

 

 

21,493

 
Interest Expense:
Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

45

 

41

 

 

154

Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

414

 

499

 

 

1,114

Interest on Certificates of Deposits

 

16

 

21

 

 

45

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
and Other Borrowings

 

-

 

-

 

 

-

Total Interest Expense

 

475

 

561

 

 

1,313

 
Net Interest Income

 

25,299

 

23,351

 

 

20,180

Provision for Loan Losses

 

-

 

450

 

 

801

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

 

25,299

 

22,901

 

 

19,379

 
Non-Interest Income:
Deposit Fees

 

719

 

677

 

 

562

International Fees

 

275

 

237

 

 

319

Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net

 

-

 

(32

)

 

-

Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net

 

-

 

-

 

 

65

Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)

 

725

 

361

 

 

338

Other

 

143

 

191

 

 

290

Total Non-Interest Income

 

1,862

 

1,434

 

 

1,574

 
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

10,215

 

9,494

 

 

9,005

Occupancy and Equipment

 

959

 

966

 

 

982

Professional Services

 

2,018

 

1,663

 

 

1,426

Promotion Expenses

 

390

 

197

 

 

425

Other

 

1,003

 

1,317

 

 

946

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

14,585

 

13,637

 

 

12,784

 
Earnings before income taxes

 

12,576

 

10,698

 

 

8,169

Income Tax Expense

 

3,252

 

2,824

 

 

2,179

 
NET INCOME

$

9,324

$

7,874

 

$

5,990

Add back:
After-Tax Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net

$

-

$

23

 

$

-

After-Tax DCP ABB Stock Expense (Benefit)

$

-

$

-

 

$

-

Core Net Income

$

9,324

$

7,897

 

$

5,990

 
Per Share Information:
Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

1.15

$

0.98

 

$

0.75

 
Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$

1.14

$

0.97

 

$

0.74

Core Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$

1.14

$

0.97

 

$

0.74

 
Weighted Average Shares - Basic

 

8,091,367

 

8,070,598

 

 

8,019,772

 
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted

 

8,152,979

 

8,109,487

 

 

8,117,068

American Business Bank
Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
 
INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
 
 
For the twelve months ended:

December

 

December

2020

 

2019

Interest Income:
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

77,596

 

$

64,835

 

Interest on Investment Securities

 

15,403

 

 

16,620

 

Interest on Interest Earning Deposits
in Other Financial Institutions

 

295

 

 

1,628

 

Total Interest Income

 

93,294

 

 

83,083

 

 
Interest Expense:
Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

227

 

 

516

 

Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

2,418

 

 

3,918

 

Interest on Certificates of Deposits

 

106

 

 

339

 

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
and Other Borrowings

 

131

 

 

15

 

Total Interest Expense

 

2,882

 

 

4,788

 

 
Net Interest Income

 

90,412

 

 

78,295

 

Provision for Loan Losses

 

2,564

 

 

3,279

 

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

 

87,848

 

 

75,016

 

 
Non-Interest Income:
Deposit Fees

 

2,651

 

 

2,160

 

International Fees

 

1,038

 

 

1,159

 

Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net

 

(168

)

 

(267

)

Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net

 

19

 

 

391

 

Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)

 

1,290

 

 

1,120

 

Other

 

675

 

 

1,156

 

Total Non-Interest Income

 

5,505

 

 

5,719

 

 
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

37,312

 

 

35,466

 

Occupancy and Equipment

 

3,798

 

 

3,938

 

Professional Services

 

6,790

 

 

5,766

 

Promotion Expenses

 

1,220

 

 

1,371

 

Other

 

5,073

 

 

4,270

 

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

54,193

 

 

50,811

 

 
Earnings before income taxes

 

39,160

 

 

29,924

 

Income Tax Expense

 

10,387

 

 

7,847

 

 
NET INCOME

$

28,773

 

$

22,077

 

Add back:
After-Tax Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net

$

124

 

$

197

 

After-Tax DCP ABB Stock Expense (Benefit)

$

-

 

$

448

 

Core Net Income

$

28,897

 

$

22,722

 

 
Per Share Information:
Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

3.57

 

$

2.77

 

 
Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$

3.54

 

$

2.73

 

Core Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$

3.56

 

$

2.81

 

 
Weighted Average Shares - Basic

 

8,061,086

 

 

7,966,417

 

 
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted

 

8,120,544

 

 

8,088,164

 

American Business Bank
Figures in $000
 
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
 
 
For the three months ended:
December 2020 September 2020
Average Interest Average Average Interest Average
Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$

224,487

$

77

0.14%

$

191,948

$

71

0.15%

 
Investment Securities:
US Agencies

 

227,960

 

338

0.59%

 

237,419

 

429

0.72%

Mortgage Backed Securities

 

372,987

 

1,544

1.66%

 

325,904

 

1,541

1.89%

State and Municipals

 

381,965

 

2,201

2.31%

 

271,133

 

1,700

2.51%

US Treasuries

 

9,896

 

37

1.47%

 

10,011

 

37

1.46%

Corporate Bonds

 

13,106

 

101

3.08%

 

16,479

 

126

3.07%

Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity

 

1,005,914

 

4,221

1.68%

 

860,946

 

3,833

1.78%

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock

 

10,864

 

137

5.04%

 

10,864

 

215

7.90%

Total Investment Securities

 

1,016,778

 

4,358

1.71%

 

871,810

 

4,048

1.86%

Loans Receivable:
Commercial Real Estate

 

1,070,812

 

11,482

4.27%

 

1,026,594

 

11,179

4.33%

Commercial and Industrial

 

337,596

 

3,624

4.27%

 

364,750

 

3,987

4.35%

SBA Payroll Protection Program

 

627,003

 

5,442

3.45%

 

683,495

 

3,837

2.23%

Residential Real Estate

 

73,470

 

737

3.99%

 

73,291

 

734

3.98%

Installment and Other

 

5,270

 

54

4.10%

 

4,817

 

56

4.65%

Total Loans Receivable

 

2,114,151

 

21,339

4.02%

 

2,152,947

 

19,793

3.66%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

3,355,416

$

25,774

3.01%

$

3,216,705

$

23,912

2.91%

 
Liabilities:
Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

 

1,724,816

 

-

0.00%

 

1,675,885

 

-

0.00%

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

247,980

 

45

0.07%

 

215,041

 

41

0.08%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

1,181,043

 

414

0.14%

 

1,132,664

 

499

0.18%

Certificates of Deposit

 

36,223

 

16

0.18%

 

36,848

 

21

0.23%

Total Deposits

 

3,190,062

 

475

0.06%

 

3,060,438

 

561

0.07%

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings

 

-

 

-

0.00%

 

-

 

-

0.00%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings

 

1,465,246

 

475

0.13%

 

1,384,553

 

561

0.16%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

3,190,062

$

475

0.06%

$

3,060,438

$

561

0.07%

 
Net Interest Income

$

25,299

$

23,351

Net Interest Rate Spread

2.95%

2.84%

Net Interest Margin

3.00%

2.89%

Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP

2.90%

3.06%

American Business Bank
Figures in $000
 
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
 
 
For the three months ended:
December 2020 December 2019
Average Interest Average Average Interest Average
Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$

224,487

$

77

0.14%

$

123,977

$

530

1.73%

 
Investment Securities:
US Agencies

 

227,960

 

338

0.59%

 

297,971

 

774

1.04%

Mortgage Backed Securities

 

372,987

 

1,544

1.66%

 

258,469

 

1,700

2.63%

State and Municipals

 

381,965

 

2,201

2.31%

 

159,712

 

1,094

2.74%

US Treasuries

 

9,896

 

37

1.47%

 

10,032

 

37

1.46%

Corporate Bonds

 

13,106

 

101

3.08%

 

19,942

 

151

3.02%

Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity

 

1,005,914

 

4,221

1.68%

 

746,126

 

3,756

2.01%

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock

 

10,864

 

137

5.04%

 

10,356

 

186

7.18%

Total Investment Securities

 

1,016,778

 

4,358

1.71%

 

756,482

 

3,942

2.08%

Loans Receivable:
Commercial Real Estate

 

1,070,812

 

11,482

4.27%

 

969,700

 

11,232

4.60%

Commercial and Industrial

 

337,596

 

3,624

4.27%

 

399,926

 

4,839

4.80%

SBA Payroll Protection Program

 

627,003

 

5,442

3.45%

 

-

 

-

0.00%

Residential Real Estate

 

73,470

 

737

3.99%

 

72,137

 

894

4.92%

Installment and Other

 

5,270

 

54

4.10%

 

5,413

 

56

4.11%

Total Loans Receivable

 

2,114,151

 

21,339

4.02%

 

1,447,176

 

17,021

4.67%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

3,355,416

$

25,774

3.01%

$

2,327,635

$

21,493

3.61%

 
Liabilities:
Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

 

1,724,816

 

-

0.00%

 

1,118,736

 

-

0.00%

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

247,980

 

45

0.07%

 

216,134

 

154

0.28%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

1,181,043

 

414

0.14%

 

823,561

 

1,114

0.54%

Certificates of Deposit

 

36,223

 

16

0.18%

 

38,339

 

45

0.47%

Total Deposits

 

3,190,062

 

475

0.06%

 

2,196,770

 

1,313

0.24%

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings

 

-

 

-

0.00%

 

-

 

-

0.00%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings

 

1,465,246

 

475

0.13%

 

1,078,034

 

1,313

0.48%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

3,190,062

$

475

0.06%

$

2,196,770

$

1,313

0.24%

 
Net Interest Income

$

25,299

$

20,180

Net Interest Rate Spread

2.95%

3.37%

Net Interest Margin

3.00%

3.44%

Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP

2.90%

3.44%

American Business Bank
Figures in $000
 
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
 
 
For the twelve months ended:
December 2020 December 2019
Average Interest Average Average Interest Average
Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest Earning Deposits with Other Financial Institutions

$

177,348

$

295

0.17%

$

77,077

$

1,628

2.14%

 
Investment Securities:
US Agencies

 

250,717

 

1,715

0.68%

 

370,925

 

5,386

1.45%

Mortgage Backed Securities

 

314,532

 

6,262

1.99%

 

202,087

 

5,603

2.77%

State and Municipals

 

248,230

 

6,218

2.50%

 

161,801

 

4,445

2.75%

US Treasuries

 

9,987

 

147

1.47%

 

10,042

 

148

1.47%

Corporate Bonds

 

17,346

 

524

3.02%

 

10,061

 

310

3.08%

Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity

 

840,812

 

14,866

1.77%

 

754,916

 

15,892

2.11%

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock

 

10,710

 

537

5.02%

 

10,356

 

728

7.03%

Total Investment Securities

 

851,522

 

15,403

1.81%

 

765,272

 

16,620

2.17%

Loans Receivable:
Commercial Real Estate

 

1,026,656

 

45,035

4.39%

 

897,530

 

42,135

4.69%

Commercial and Industrial

 

384,991

 

17,015

4.42%

 

374,634

 

19,146

5.11%

SBA Payroll Protection Program

 

463,562

 

12,273

2.65%

 

-

 

-

0.00%

Residential Real Estate

 

73,511

 

3,063

4.17%

 

64,769

 

3,381

5.22%

Installment and Other

 

5,192

 

210

4.05%

 

5,065

 

173

3.42%

Total Loans Receivable

 

1,953,912

 

77,596

3.97%

 

1,341,998

 

64,835

4.83%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

2,982,782

$

93,294

3.08%

$

2,184,347

$

83,083

3.75%

 
Liabilities:
Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

 

1,533,304

 

-

0.00%

 

1,045,715

 

-

0.00%

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

216,759

 

227

0.10%

 

205,551

 

516

0.25%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

1,037,688

 

2,418

0.23%

 

757,833

 

3,918

0.52%

Certificates of Deposit

 

36,279

 

106

0.29%

 

55,673

 

339

0.61%

Total Deposits

 

2,824,030

 

2,751

0.10%

 

2,064,772

 

4,773

0.23%

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings

 

7,885

 

131

1.66%

 

552

 

15

2.63%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings

 

1,298,611

 

2,882

0.22%

 

1,019,609

 

4,788

0.47%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

2,831,915

$

2,882

0.10%

$

2,065,324

$

4,788

0.23%

 
Net Interest Income

$

90,412

$

78,295

Net Interest Rate Spread

2.98%

3.52%

Net Interest Margin

3.03%

3.58%

Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP

3.10%

3.58%

American Business Bank
Figures in $000
 
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
 
 
 

December

 

September

 

December

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Performance Ratios:
Quarterly:
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

 

1.08%

 

0.95%

 

0.99%

Core Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

 

1.08%

 

0.95%

 

0.99%

 
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

 

15.57%

 

13.53%

 

11.74%

Core Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

 

15.57%

 

13.57%

 

11.74%

 
Efficiency Ratio

 

53.70%

 

54.95%

 

58.77%

 
Year-to-Date
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

 

0.93%

 

0.87%

 

0.97%

Core Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

 

0.93%

 

0.88%

 

1.00%

 
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

 

12.70%

 

11.67%

 

11.80%

Core Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

 

12.76%

 

11.75%

 

12.15%

 
Efficiency Ratio

 

56.40%

 

57.47%

 

60.29%

Core Efficiency Ratio

 

56.40%

 

57.47%

 

59.57%

 
Capital Adequacy:
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

 

14.65%

 

14.54%

 

13.82%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

 

13.40%

 

13.29%

 

12.57%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio

 

13.40%

 

13.29%

 

12.57%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

 

6.98%

 

6.97%

 

8.66%

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets

 

7.17%

 

7.11%

 

8.60%

 
Asset Quality Overview
Non-Performing Loans

$

2,405

$

2,563

$

1,855

Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing

 

-

 

-

 

-

Total Non-Performing Loans

 

2,405

 

2,563

 

1,855

 
Restructured Loans

 

218

 

221

 

227

 
Other Real Estate Owned

 

-

 

-

 

-

 
ALLL / Loans Receivable

 

1.11%

 

1.05%

 

1.40%

Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable *

 

0.13%

 

0.13%

 

0.14%

Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable *, excluding PPP **

 

0.17%

 

0.19%

 

0.14%

Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets *

 

0.08%

 

0.08%

 

0.09%

Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets *, excluding PPP **

 

0.09%

 

0.11%

 

0.09%

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly

$

(21)

$

(60)

$

(8)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date

$

457

$

478

$

(41)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average

 

0.02%

 

0.03%

 

0.00%

Loans Receivable
 
*Includes non-accrual loans, accruing loans past due 90+ days and Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs).
**SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

 

30.12.20
American Business Bank Donates $40,000 to Local Food Banks and Homeless Shelters