Record Annual and Quarterly Net Income from Robust SBA PPP Program

“Our record earnings for the fourth quarter and year were realized despite the pandemic and a challenging economic environment. Our commitment, year in and year out, is to continue disciplined loan underwriting while serving our clients. The success of this strategy is represented by solid credit results at year end as reflected in no past dues, low classified loans and only 0.02% of net loan charge-offs for the year. Net non-PPP loan volumes increased in the fourth quarter at an annualized rate of 6% after being sluggish for most of the year. Deposits continued to exhibit very strong growth finishing the year up $1 billion or 46%. In the fourth quarter deposits increased at an annualized rate of 16%, while PPP was the primary driver, a significant number of new client relationships in 2020 also contributed to this robust growth. Our pipeline of new business is strong as we enter 2021.”

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK ( OTCQX: AMBZ ) today reported net income of $9.3 million or $1.14 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $6.0 million or $0.74 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased net interest income as a result of PPP loans outstanding and forgiven during the quarter. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 net income associated with the PPP program was $3.8 million or $0.47 per fully diluted share. For the year ending December 31, 2020, net income was $28.8 million or $3.54 per fully diluted share, compared to $22.1 million or $2.73 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020 net income associated with the PPP program was $8.7 million or $1.07 per fully diluted share.

“Participation in PPP was significant in 2020 to not only the Bank but also for our customer base who were able to retain an estimated 50,000 employees. Our expectation is to have 80% of current PPP loans forgiven in the first half of 2021, additionally we are already accepting applications for PPP2 loans. Income related to PPP will help bridge net income from the pressure on the net interest margin until higher interest rates are realized. Nonetheless, growth in quality loans will contribute to solid and sustainable core earnings increasing over the long term no matter the interest rate environment,” said Leon Blankstein, ABB’s President, CEO and Director.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, net income was $9.3 million or $1.14 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $7.9 million or $0.97 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income for the fourth quarter was $25.3 million, an 8% increase over the third quarter of 2020 as interest and realized deferred fees on PPP loans increased by $1.6 million driven by PPP loan forgiveness. This was partially offset by lower rates on non-PPP loans. For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the cost of deposits was 0.06%, representing a 0.01% decline from the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, interest income on the securities portfolio increased by $310,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 as excess liquidity was deployed into investment securities. For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, there was no provision for loan losses compared with $450,000 in the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.52% at December 31, 2020, representing a 0.02% decline from September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.00% compared to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the net interest margin was 2.90% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.06% for the third quarter of 2020. Early in the fourth quarter, the PPP loan portfolio was converted to a five year contractual life with the remaining deferred fees amortized over the adjusted remaining life. Without the acceleration of fees on forgiveness, the yield on PPP loans was 1.42% for the fourth quarter. The reduction in the net interest margin compared to the prior year is due to lower market interest rates and the impact of PPP loans. As of December 31, 2020, approximately 43% of the Bank’s variable-rate loans are indexed to prime and 76% of these loans are at or above interest rate floors.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 by $5.1 million, or 25.4%, and compared to the third quarter of 2020 by $1.9 million, or 8.3%. This was primarily due to the accelerated realization of net deferred PPP processing fees in the fourth quarter as 20% of PPP loans were forgiven compared to the third quarter of 2020 where the fee was being amortized over the shorter two year contractual life. The Bank’s core funding continues to be a strength with the cost of deposits at 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 0.24% for same period a year ago.

On a year-to-date basis, net interest income was $90.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $78.3 million for the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to participation in PPP which generated pre-tax income of $12.3 million in 2020.

(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts) As of or For the

year ended: As of or For the three months

ended: December 2020 December 2020 September 2020 PPP Loans, net $ 551,190 $ 551,190 $ 688,336 1% Coupon Interest $ 4,744 $ 1,604 $ 1,759 Amortized fees 4,332 640 2,078 Accelerated fees 3,198 3,198 - Total PPP loan income $ 12,274 $ 5,442 $ 3,837 Total PPP loan income after tax $ 8,677 $ 3,847 $ 2,712 Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.47 $ 0.33

As of January 23, 2021, approximately 22% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 21% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process and approximately 56% of balances have yet to apply for forgiveness.

Non Interest Income

Non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million, representing an increase of $428,000 or 30% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $288,000 or 18% from the quarter a year ago. This was primarily due to the fluctuation in Bank/Corporate owned life insurance income as a result of the increase/decrease in the value of the policies that are invested in mutual funds.

For the year, deposit fees increased $491,000 from a year ago due to growth in commercial business customers and lower earnings credit. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Non-interest income decreased as a result of a decline in gains on sale of SBA loans. Since mid-2019, the Bank has added most SBA loan originations to its loan portfolio.

Non Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago. This was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million for the year as a result of increased bonus payments reflecting PPP forgiveness, expenses related to the deferred compensation plan (DCP) as a result of the market performance of DCP investment balances, and higher base salaries. The efficiency ratio declined to 54% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 59% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, total non-interest expense increased $948,000 compared to the third quarter of 2020. For the quarter, non-interest expense increased primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $721,000 and an increase in professional services of $355,000. This was offset by a decrease in the FDIC assessment of $138,000. The efficiency ratio declined to 54% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 55% for the third quarter of 2020.

For the year ending December 31, 2020, total non-interest expense increased $3.4 million or 7% compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits and professional services which includes the services of an accounting firm to assist clients with PPP forgiveness. The efficiency ratio declined to 56% for 2020 compared to 60% for 2019.

Full time equivalent employees at December 31, 2020 were 194 compared to 195 a year ago. Full time equivalent employees were 193 at September 30, 2020. For 2020, the average number of full time equivalent employees has increased by three over the prior year. The Bank has 33 relationship managers in seven offices, an increase over year end of two and the prior quarter of one. The higher mix of relationship managers to back office personnel is from the benefit of technology implementations that continue in 2021.

Balance Sheet

From December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, total assets increased $1.1 billion, or 44%, to $3.5 billion, with the majority of the increase attributable to PPP. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $22 million, to $1.5 billion from prior year-end as CRE loans increased by $114 million which was offset by a $103 million decline in C&I line utilization. At December 31, 2020, the utilization rate for the Bank’s commercial lines of credit was 25% compared to 27% at September 30, 2020 and 35% at December 31, 2019.

The Bank purchased $184 million of securities consisting mainly of municipal and U.S. Agency mortgage-backed securities during the fourth quarter with an estimated weighted average yield of 1.64%. The duration of the securities portfolio increased from 2.4 to 3.3 years from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020.

During 2020, total deposits grew by $1 billion with a majority of the increase attributable to the proceeds of PPP loans and new deposit relationships of approximately $266 million. At December 31, 2020, the tangible common equity ratio was 7.17%; excluding PPP loans, the tangible common equity ratio was 8.54%.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets declined from $2.6 million at September 30, 2020 to $2.4 million at December 31, 2020, representing 0.08% of total assets (excluding PPP loans). The Bank continues to have no Other Real Estate Owned. Loans that were past due, criticized and classifieds represented 0.00%, 6.74%, and 0.92%, respectively of total loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.07%, 8.56%, and 1.32%, respectively of total loans at September 30, 2020 (excluding PPP loans in all periods). As of December 31, 2020 the Bank had one $2.4 million commercial loan on non-accrual status with a specific allowance and one impaired loan relationship with a $217,000 specific reserve. As of December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $22.9 million, or 1.52% of total loans (excluding PPP loans); compared to 1.4% at December 31, 2019. All PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and as such, no allowance for loan losses is allocated to these loans. The Bank is required to adopt CECL, or Current Expected Credit Loss, on January 1, 2023. During 2020, the Bank recorded $548,000 of loan charge-offs on two commercial loans and recoveries of $91,000, representing 0.02% of net loan charge offs as a percentage of average loans. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank realized no loan charge-offs.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank established a loan payment deferment program to assist its customers who are experiencing short-term financial or operational problems. As of December 31, 2020, there were four loans with a total principal balance of $5.6 million (0.3% of total loans) on a loan payment deferment program of which there is one loan that received a second deferral modification. As of September 30, 2020, there were six loans with a total principal balance of $19.8 million (0.9% of total loans) on a loan payment deferment program; the peak was June 30, 2020 with $94 million (4% of total loans) on the loan payment deferral program. At the time of origination, the loans currently granted deferrals were underwritten with a 53% average loan-to-value ratio. Two loans are backed by commercial real estate of which one is owner occupied. All payment deferrals granted to-date meet applicable requirements to continue accruing interest. As of December 31, 2020, all clients whose deferral concluded during the quarter resumed their scheduled payments.

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) December September December 2020 2020 2019 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 44,334 $ 69,786 $ 31,673 Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 201,719 64,660 45,202 Investment Securities: US Agencies 228,102 230,637 284,032 Mortgage Backed Securities 419,393 359,974 292,126 State and Municipals 279,045 243,933 78,520 US Treasuries - 10,044 10,009 Corporate Bonds 12,725 12,480 19,805 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 939,265 857,068 684,492 State and Municipals Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost 143,229 91,717 86,707 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 10,864 10,864 10,356 Total Investment Securities 1,093,358 959,649 781,555 Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,095,811 1,047,100 982,070 Commercial and Industrial 333,021 362,258 423,868 SBA Payroll Protection Program 551,190 688,336 - Residential Real Estate 76,483 74,170 76,481 Installment and Other 4,405 4,131 4,959 Total Loans Receivable 2,060,910 2,175,995 1,487,378 Allowance for Loan Losses (22,931 ) (22,910 ) (20,824 ) Loans Receivable, Net 2,037,979 2,153,085 1,466,554 Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 7,857 8,145 9,023 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance 27,738 27,013 26,448 Other Assets 41,277 39,041 41,456 Total Assets $ 3,454,262 $ 3,321,379 $ 2,401,911 Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,686,091 $ 1,658,673 $ 1,083,705 Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 258,950 228,585 215,730 Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,191,591 1,124,329 827,713 Certificates of Deposit 35,778 36,981 37,712 Total Deposits 3,172,410 3,048,568 2,164,860 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings - - - Other Liabilities 34,014 36,822 30,386 Total Liabilities $ 3,206,424 $ 3,085,390 $ 2,195,246 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock $ 166,263 $ 165,789 $ 163,872 Retained Earnings 75,557 66,233 46,784 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) 6,018 3,967 (3,991 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 247,838 $ 235,989 $ 206,665 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,454,262 $ 3,321,379 $ 2,401,911 Standby Letters of Credit $ 33,469 $ 35,131 $ 39,513 Per Share Information: Common Shares Outstanding 7,942,368 7,926,833 7,850,171 Book Value Per Share $ 31.20 $ 29.77 $ 26.33 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 31.20 $ 29.77 $ 26.33

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the three months ended: December September December 2020 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 21,339 $ 19,793 $ 17,021 Interest on Investment Securities 4,358 4,048 3,942 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 77 71 530 Total Interest Income 25,774 23,912 21,493 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 45 41 154 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 414 499 1,114 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 16 21 45 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings - - - Total Interest Expense 475 561 1,313 Net Interest Income 25,299 23,351 20,180 Provision for Loan Losses - 450 801 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 25,299 22,901 19,379 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 719 677 562 International Fees 275 237 319 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net - (32 ) - Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net - - 65 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 725 361 338 Other 143 191 290 Total Non-Interest Income 1,862 1,434 1,574 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 10,215 9,494 9,005 Occupancy and Equipment 959 966 982 Professional Services 2,018 1,663 1,426 Promotion Expenses 390 197 425 Other 1,003 1,317 946 Total Non-Interest Expense 14,585 13,637 12,784 Earnings before income taxes 12,576 10,698 8,169 Income Tax Expense 3,252 2,824 2,179 NET INCOME $ 9,324 $ 7,874 $ 5,990 Add back: After-Tax Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net $ - $ 23 $ - After-Tax DCP ABB Stock Expense (Benefit) $ - $ - $ - Core Net Income $ 9,324 $ 7,897 $ 5,990 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.15 $ 0.98 $ 0.75 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.14 $ 0.97 $ 0.74 Core Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.14 $ 0.97 $ 0.74 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 8,091,367 8,070,598 8,019,772 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 8,152,979 8,109,487 8,117,068

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the twelve months ended: December December 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 77,596 $ 64,835 Interest on Investment Securities 15,403 16,620 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 295 1,628 Total Interest Income 93,294 83,083 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 227 516 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 2,418 3,918 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 106 339 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 131 15 Total Interest Expense 2,882 4,788 Net Interest Income 90,412 78,295 Provision for Loan Losses 2,564 3,279 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 87,848 75,016 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 2,651 2,160 International Fees 1,038 1,159 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (168 ) (267 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 19 391 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 1,290 1,120 Other 675 1,156 Total Non-Interest Income 5,505 5,719 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 37,312 35,466 Occupancy and Equipment 3,798 3,938 Professional Services 6,790 5,766 Promotion Expenses 1,220 1,371 Other 5,073 4,270 Total Non-Interest Expense 54,193 50,811 Earnings before income taxes 39,160 29,924 Income Tax Expense 10,387 7,847 NET INCOME $ 28,773 $ 22,077 Add back: After-Tax Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net $ 124 $ 197 After-Tax DCP ABB Stock Expense (Benefit) $ - $ 448 Core Net Income $ 28,897 $ 22,722 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 3.57 $ 2.77 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 3.54 $ 2.73 Core Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 3.56 $ 2.81 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 8,061,086 7,966,417 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 8,120,544 8,088,164

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: December 2020 September 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 224,487 $ 77 0.14% $ 191,948 $ 71 0.15% Investment Securities: US Agencies 227,960 338 0.59% 237,419 429 0.72% Mortgage Backed Securities 372,987 1,544 1.66% 325,904 1,541 1.89% State and Municipals 381,965 2,201 2.31% 271,133 1,700 2.51% US Treasuries 9,896 37 1.47% 10,011 37 1.46% Corporate Bonds 13,106 101 3.08% 16,479 126 3.07% Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,005,914 4,221 1.68% 860,946 3,833 1.78% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 10,864 137 5.04% 10,864 215 7.90% Total Investment Securities 1,016,778 4,358 1.71% 871,810 4,048 1.86% Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,070,812 11,482 4.27% 1,026,594 11,179 4.33% Commercial and Industrial 337,596 3,624 4.27% 364,750 3,987 4.35% SBA Payroll Protection Program 627,003 5,442 3.45% 683,495 3,837 2.23% Residential Real Estate 73,470 737 3.99% 73,291 734 3.98% Installment and Other 5,270 54 4.10% 4,817 56 4.65% Total Loans Receivable 2,114,151 21,339 4.02% 2,152,947 19,793 3.66% Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,355,416 $ 25,774 3.01% $ 3,216,705 $ 23,912 2.91% Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,724,816 - 0.00% 1,675,885 - 0.00% Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 247,980 45 0.07% 215,041 41 0.08% Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,181,043 414 0.14% 1,132,664 499 0.18% Certificates of Deposit 36,223 16 0.18% 36,848 21 0.23% Total Deposits 3,190,062 475 0.06% 3,060,438 561 0.07% Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings - - 0.00% - - 0.00% Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,465,246 475 0.13% 1,384,553 561 0.16% Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,190,062 $ 475 0.06% $ 3,060,438 $ 561 0.07% Net Interest Income $ 25,299 $ 23,351 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.95% 2.84% Net Interest Margin 3.00% 2.89% Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 2.90% 3.06%

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: December 2020 December 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 224,487 $ 77 0.14% $ 123,977 $ 530 1.73% Investment Securities: US Agencies 227,960 338 0.59% 297,971 774 1.04% Mortgage Backed Securities 372,987 1,544 1.66% 258,469 1,700 2.63% State and Municipals 381,965 2,201 2.31% 159,712 1,094 2.74% US Treasuries 9,896 37 1.47% 10,032 37 1.46% Corporate Bonds 13,106 101 3.08% 19,942 151 3.02% Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,005,914 4,221 1.68% 746,126 3,756 2.01% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 10,864 137 5.04% 10,356 186 7.18% Total Investment Securities 1,016,778 4,358 1.71% 756,482 3,942 2.08% Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,070,812 11,482 4.27% 969,700 11,232 4.60% Commercial and Industrial 337,596 3,624 4.27% 399,926 4,839 4.80% SBA Payroll Protection Program 627,003 5,442 3.45% - - 0.00% Residential Real Estate 73,470 737 3.99% 72,137 894 4.92% Installment and Other 5,270 54 4.10% 5,413 56 4.11% Total Loans Receivable 2,114,151 21,339 4.02% 1,447,176 17,021 4.67% Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,355,416 $ 25,774 3.01% $ 2,327,635 $ 21,493 3.61% Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,724,816 - 0.00% 1,118,736 - 0.00% Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 247,980 45 0.07% 216,134 154 0.28% Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,181,043 414 0.14% 823,561 1,114 0.54% Certificates of Deposit 36,223 16 0.18% 38,339 45 0.47% Total Deposits 3,190,062 475 0.06% 2,196,770 1,313 0.24% Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings - - 0.00% - - 0.00% Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,465,246 475 0.13% 1,078,034 1,313 0.48% Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,190,062 $ 475 0.06% $ 2,196,770 $ 1,313 0.24% Net Interest Income $ 25,299 $ 20,180 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.95% 3.37% Net Interest Margin 3.00% 3.44% Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 2.90% 3.44%

American Business Bank Figures in $000 YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the twelve months ended: December 2020 December 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits with Other Financial Institutions $ 177,348 $ 295 0.17% $ 77,077 $ 1,628 2.14% Investment Securities: US Agencies 250,717 1,715 0.68% 370,925 5,386 1.45% Mortgage Backed Securities 314,532 6,262 1.99% 202,087 5,603 2.77% State and Municipals 248,230 6,218 2.50% 161,801 4,445 2.75% US Treasuries 9,987 147 1.47% 10,042 148 1.47% Corporate Bonds 17,346 524 3.02% 10,061 310 3.08% Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 840,812 14,866 1.77% 754,916 15,892 2.11% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 10,710 537 5.02% 10,356 728 7.03% Total Investment Securities 851,522 15,403 1.81% 765,272 16,620 2.17% Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,026,656 45,035 4.39% 897,530 42,135 4.69% Commercial and Industrial 384,991 17,015 4.42% 374,634 19,146 5.11% SBA Payroll Protection Program 463,562 12,273 2.65% - - 0.00% Residential Real Estate 73,511 3,063 4.17% 64,769 3,381 5.22% Installment and Other 5,192 210 4.05% 5,065 173 3.42% Total Loans Receivable 1,953,912 77,596 3.97% 1,341,998 64,835 4.83% Total Interest Earning Assets $ 2,982,782 $ 93,294 3.08% $ 2,184,347 $ 83,083 3.75% Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,533,304 - 0.00% 1,045,715 - 0.00% Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 216,759 227 0.10% 205,551 516 0.25% Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,037,688 2,418 0.23% 757,833 3,918 0.52% Certificates of Deposit 36,279 106 0.29% 55,673 339 0.61% Total Deposits 2,824,030 2,751 0.10% 2,064,772 4,773 0.23% Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 7,885 131 1.66% 552 15 2.63% Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,298,611 2,882 0.22% 1,019,609 4,788 0.47% Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 2,831,915 $ 2,882 0.10% $ 2,065,324 $ 4,788 0.23% Net Interest Income $ 90,412 $ 78,295 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.98% 3.52% Net Interest Margin 3.03% 3.58% Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.10% 3.58%

American Business Bank Figures in $000 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited) December September December 2020 2020 2019 Performance Ratios: Quarterly: Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.08% 0.95% 0.99% Core Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.08% 0.95% 0.99% Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 15.57% 13.53% 11.74% Core Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 15.57% 13.57% 11.74% Efficiency Ratio 53.70% 54.95% 58.77% Year-to-Date Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.93% 0.87% 0.97% Core Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.93% 0.88% 1.00% Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 12.70% 11.67% 11.80% Core Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 12.76% 11.75% 12.15% Efficiency Ratio 56.40% 57.47% 60.29% Core Efficiency Ratio 56.40% 57.47% 59.57% Capital Adequacy: Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 14.65% 14.54% 13.82% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.40% 13.29% 12.57% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 13.40% 13.29% 12.57% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 6.98% 6.97% 8.66% Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 7.17% 7.11% 8.60% Asset Quality Overview Non-Performing Loans $ 2,405 $ 2,563 $ 1,855 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - - Total Non-Performing Loans 2,405 2,563 1,855 Restructured Loans 218 221 227 Other Real Estate Owned - - - ALLL / Loans Receivable 1.11% 1.05% 1.40% Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable * 0.13% 0.13% 0.14% Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable *, excluding PPP ** 0.17% 0.19% 0.14% Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets * 0.08% 0.08% 0.09% Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets *, excluding PPP ** 0.09% 0.11% 0.09% Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly $ (21) $ (60) $ (8) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date $ 457 $ 478 $ (41) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average 0.02% 0.03% 0.00% Loans Receivable *Includes non-accrual loans, accruing loans past due 90+ days and Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs). **SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

