Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Cubic joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

Cubic Corporation earns top marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 2021 CEI showcases how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S.; 57 percent of those companies are helping advance LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces globally. Cubic’s efforts in satisfying all CEI criteria earned a 100 percent rating and the designation as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Cubic and we are successful because of our diverse, inclusive and engaged teams who are dedicated to making a positive difference,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation. “Our 100 percent score shows our commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where employees of all backgrounds can contribute and thrive, knowing they are respected, empowered and supported. We couldn’t be more honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as a best place to work for LGBTQ equality.”

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, president of Human Rights Campaign. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

“We have collaborated closely with OPEN, our LGBTQ+ employee and ally resource group to adjust our practices and policies to better serve our LGBTQ workforce,” said Grace Lee, chief human resources and diversity officer, Cubic Corporation. “It is especially important for us to support our LGBTQ team members by learning and growing together; our next step is to launch an allyship program that will help us become more aware of the experiences of others and act more inclusively.”

The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200) and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

To view the full report please visit: www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about Cubic’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) initiatives visit: www.cubic.com/about/diversity-inclusion.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

