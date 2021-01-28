 

General Mills Marks Inclusion Milestone

For the 15th year, General Mills has earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“At General Mills, we know we bring together remarkable people who are bonded over a love of food, and a love of people. We’re proud of our track record for excellence on the Corporate Equality Index, because all truly are welcome at our table,” said Jacqueline Williams-Roll, chief human resources officer, General Mills. “We put rigor, intentionality and accountability around fostering a culture of inclusivity, because we know it takes more than one program or one conversation.”

This designation was earned, in part, by the efforts of Betty’s Family, General Mills’ employee network for LGBTQ+ employees and allies. Betty’s Family works tirelessly to promote an environment where everyone can be their authentic selves. In a year that upended how and where work got done, the network advanced key programming and created space, support and connection for the General Mills community. Highlights from the year include:

  • Growing global support in Canada, Latin America and India;
  • Celebrating Pride month with the Pride Ride Car Parade;
  • Hosting a virtual National Coming Out Day panel attended by over 900 employees;
  • Creating community with virtual connections that celebrated life milestones, encouraged civic engagement and supported allyship.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, president, Human Rights Campaign. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — but the best business decision.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling in four central pillars:

  • non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;
  • supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

