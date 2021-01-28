 

Wayfair Earns Top Score on Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that it earned a score of 100, the highest possible rating, on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“At Wayfair, we want to foster an environment where LGBTQ+ employees can happily and safely bring their full, authentic selves to work every day. We continually strive to be a company that our people are proud of and committed to, where all employees have an opportunity to contribute, learn, grow and advance,” said Kate Gulliver, Global Head of Talent, Wayfair. “We’re proud to earn a top score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index and will continue to work closely with our LGBTQ+ community at Wayfair to roll out new initiatives and ensure we continue to make positive changes across the company.”

Wayfair is focused on ensuring LGBTQ-inclusive benefits for all employees, including domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, and supportive policies for gender transitions. Additionally, Wayfair’s established LGBTQ+ employee resource groups focus on supporting and empowering Wayfair employees globally. These ERGs create opportunities for connection and advocate internally on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community at Wayfair.

Wayfair is committed to embedding DEI across all aspects of its organization. In addition to offering inclusive benefits that support the LGBTQ+ community, Wayfair requires all employees to participate in DEI-focused trainings. New hires complete non-discrimination training their first day on the job, which explicitly states both verbally and in writing Wayfair’s policy that the company does not tolerate direct or indirect discrimination of any kind, including on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and all other protected classes. In addition to new hire training, Wayfair offers a Certified Interviewer Program and Culture & Inclusion trainings that discuss dimensions of diversity and impacts to belonging regarding sexual orientations and gender identity in addition to other dimensions of diversity.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Wayfair’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information about the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, please visit www.hrc.org/cei.

