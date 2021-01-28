 

TEGNA Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Fifth Consecutive Year

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that it has received a perfect score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and has been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the fifth consecutive year. The CEI is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and is the premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “TEGNA is proud of our diverse and inclusive culture, where all employees are encouraged to be their authentic selves and where diversity of people and perspectives are highly valued. We remain committed to equality and supporting equal rights for all in our work and in our workplace.”

The 2021 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. TEGNA received the highest marks in all categories, resulting in a perfect score of 100.

In addition to striving for equality in the workplace, TEGNA and the TEGNA Foundation are proud to support LGBTQ causes and charitable organizations. In 2020, the TEGNA Foundation provided a Media Grant to the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists to support student scholarships at the NLGJA’s virtual conference. TEGNA stations also partner with the TEGNA Foundation to support diverse LGBTQ-related nonprofits in the communities we serve through the Foundation’s Community Grants program. WTSP (Tampa, FL) partnered with St. Pete Pride to support services for the local LGBTQ community including shelter, mental health resources and HIV services. WFAA (Dallas, TX) provided a Community Grant in general support for Black Tie Dinner, one of the largest LGBTQ fundraising dinners in the nation which serves the North Texas LGBTQ community. In Washington, D.C., WUSA continued its longstanding partnership with the Washington AIDS Partnership, as well as grantmaking to support the Latin American Youth Center’s STRIPES program, an after-school program focused on LGBTQ ally, advocacy and leadership training.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

