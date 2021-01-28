 

PPG Recognized on 2021 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ Workplace Policies and Practices

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced it received a score of 90 percent on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality. PPG has been listed on the index for 18 years.

“PPG is committed to creating a workplace that cultivates inclusivity, and we are proud to celebrate and support our 47,000 employees worldwide,” said Marvin Mendoza, PPG global head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). “Our diverse workforce enables constant innovation, strengthening our ability to protect and beautify the world.”

In 2020, PPG continued its focus on DE&I across the company. In November, the company appointed Mendoza to his newly-developed role. He is responsible for designing, leading and executing PPG’s global DE&I vision and strategy, and leveraging data-driven insights to accelerate the company’s DE&I agenda.

PPG also relaunched and expanded its Employee Resource Networks (ERNs). The new structure provides employees with more opportunities to participate and best leverage the unique skills, experiences and perspectives of the PPG team. To support and promote the success of PPG’s ERNs, the company has designated executive sponsors from the PPG Operating Committee and committed to an overall ERN budget for 2021 that is four times greater than in previous years.

Created by the HRC in 2002, the CEI is regarded as the leading benchmark for corporate policies and practices relating to LGBTQ employees and their families, as well as workplace inclusion. The index examines LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

The CEI evaluated and scored PPG in the following categories:

  • Prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation for all operations
  • Prohibits discrimination based on gender identity or expression for all operations
  • Parity between same and different-sex spousal benefits
  • Has employer-supported employee resource group or firm-wide diversity council
  • Positively engages the external LGBTQ community
  • Offers transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage
  • Demonstrates numerous LGBTQ internal best practices across workforce
  • Engages in corporate social responsibility

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization, working to achieve basic equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people – at work and in every community. For further information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Colorful Communities and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

