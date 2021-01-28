 

Interpace Biosciences Announces Contract for Thyroid Testing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:15  |   |   |   

In-network status for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR with State’s Largest Payer

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) announced today that the Company’s Diagnostics group has entered in to a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida (“Florida Blue”), the largest health plan in Florida. As part of the Agreement, Interpace’s ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR tests for indeterminate thyroid nodules will be adjudicated as in-network lab services for its 5 million members effective January 1, 2021. The plan agreed to cover the tests under its medical policy in 2018.

Tom Burnell, President and CEO of Interpace Biosciences, stated, “We are pleased that the largest payer in the State of Florida, and one of the largest Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in the country, has agreed to contract with us for our molecular tests, making them available to their members on an in-network basis.” Mr. Burnell continued, “This continues the strong trend we have seen among other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans to not only cover ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR, but to contract for these services to make them affordable to their members.”

About ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR

ThyGeNEXT utilizes state-of-the-art next-generation sequencing (NGS) to identify more than 100 genetic alterations associated with papillary and follicular thyroid carcinomas, the two most common forms of thyroid cancer, as well as Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma. ThyraMIR is the first microRNA gene expression classifier. MicroRNAs are small, non-coding RNAs that bind to messenger RNA and regulate expression of genes involved in human cancers, including every subtype of thyroid cancer. ThyraMIR measures the expression of 10 microRNAs. Both ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR are covered by Medicare and Commercial insurers, with more than 280 million members covered.

According to the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20% of the 525,000 thyroid fine needle aspirations (FNAs) performed on an annual basis in the U.S. are indeterminate for malignancy based on standard cytological evaluation, and thus are candidates for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR.

ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR reflex testing yields high predictive value in determining the presence and absence of cancer in thyroid nodules. The combination of both tests can improve risk stratification and surgical decision-making when standard cytopathology does not provide a clear diagnosis.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is a leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interpace Biosciences Announces Contract for Thyroid Testing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida In-network status for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR with State’s Largest Payer PARSIPPANY, NJ, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) announced today that the Company’s Diagnostics group has entered in to a contract …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board