Interpace Biosciences Announces Contract for Thyroid Testing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

Tom Burnell, President and CEO of Interpace Biosciences, stated, “We are pleased that the largest payer in the State of Florida, and one of the largest Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in the country, has agreed to contract with us for our molecular tests, making them available to their members on an in-network basis.” Mr. Burnell continued, “This continues the strong trend we have seen among other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans to not only cover ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR, but to contract for these services to make them affordable to their members.”

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) announced today that the Company’s Diagnostics group has entered in to a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida (“Florida Blue”), the largest health plan in Florida. As part of the Agreement, Interpace’s ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR tests for indeterminate thyroid nodules will be adjudicated as in-network lab services for its 5 million members effective January 1, 2021. The plan agreed to cover the tests under its medical policy in 2018.

About ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR

ThyGeNEXT utilizes state-of-the-art next-generation sequencing (NGS) to identify more than 100 genetic alterations associated with papillary and follicular thyroid carcinomas, the two most common forms of thyroid cancer, as well as Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma. ThyraMIR is the first microRNA gene expression classifier. MicroRNAs are small, non-coding RNAs that bind to messenger RNA and regulate expression of genes involved in human cancers, including every subtype of thyroid cancer. ThyraMIR measures the expression of 10 microRNAs. Both ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR are covered by Medicare and Commercial insurers, with more than 280 million members covered.

According to the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20% of the 525,000 thyroid fine needle aspirations (FNAs) performed on an annual basis in the U.S. are indeterminate for malignancy based on standard cytological evaluation, and thus are candidates for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR.

ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR reflex testing yields high predictive value in determining the presence and absence of cancer in thyroid nodules. The combination of both tests can improve risk stratification and surgical decision-making when standard cytopathology does not provide a clear diagnosis.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is a leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.