 

H+H International A/S announces preliminary, unaudited financial results for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:19  |  33   |   |   

H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) hereby announces preliminary, unaudited financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2020. The preliminary financial results for 2020 are awaiting finalisation of the Company’s independent, customary audit procedures and are therefore subject to change. The preliminary, unaudited financial results for 2020 exceed the expectations set out in the most recent financial guidance for 2020 (see company announcement No. 397 of 29 October 2020):

  • Revenue growth before acquisitions, divestments and measured in local currencies for the full year 2020 is expected to be around -6%, which differs from the previous guidance of -8% to -12%.
  • Earnings before interest, tax, and special items (EBIT before special items) are expected to be around DKK 330 million, which differs from the previous guidance of DKK 290 to 320 million.
  • The EBIT margin before special items is expected to be between 12% and 13%.
  • Investments, excluding acquisitions, divestments and IFRS 16 effect, are expected to be around DKK 130 million, which is in the upper end of the previously guided range of DKK 120 to 130 million.

“I am pleased to see the strong fourth-quarter performance across all our markets—particularly in the UK market, which continued the significant recovery from the third quarter of 2020 through the remainder of the year, strongly supported by Government stimuli programmes. Further, the Polish market, and especially the aircrete segment, experienced a stronger finish to the year than initially expected, fuelled by increased demand towards year-end”, says CEO, Michael Troensegaard Andersen.

Release of 2020 Annual Report and full year 2020 conference call

H+H expects to publish its annual report for 2020 and full-year financial guidance for 2021 on 4 March 2021 as planned, with a teleconference for investors and analysts to be held at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on the same day.

For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær
Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

H+H International A/S’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Attachment




H+H International Bearer (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H+H International A/S announces preliminary, unaudited financial results for 2020 H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) hereby announces preliminary, unaudited financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2020. The preliminary financial results for 2020 are awaiting finalisation of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board