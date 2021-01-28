Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces That It Has Become a Signatory of the “Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of seafarers have been left working on board ships around the world beyond the expiry of their initial contracts, leading to crew fatigue and to increased risk of maritime incidents. As national authorities globally continue to address crew changes and international travel as a Covid-19 risk, this humanitarian crisis remains unresolved despite relevant efforts by international organizations, unions, companies and governments.

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, announced today that it has become a signatory of the “Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change”, a worldwide call to action to end the unprecedented crew change crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Neptune Declaration, which has been signed by more than 300 companies and organizations across the maritime value chain, defines four main actions to facilitate crew changes:

Recognize seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Establish and implement gold standard health protocols based on existing best practice.

Increase collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes.

Ensure air connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers.

“Star Bulk is committed to take action to help resolve this humanitarian crisis, recognizing the shared responsibility of all parties in the maritime chain to protect the rights and well-being of our seafarers,” emphasized Petros Pappas, CEO of Star Bulk. “The Neptune Declaration is in line with our company’s values on Human Rights and Labor which are driven by the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, to which Star Bulk is a signatory.”

